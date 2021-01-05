Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United have set up temporary move for Brandon Williams and ready to go – Report

Recent weeks and months have seen repeated claims that Newcastle United were supposedly set to sign Brandon Williams on loan in January.

Now on Tuesday morning it is reported that Newcastle United have set up a deal with Manchester United for the young left-back, which is now only waiting on Steve Bruce to push the button and offer the player some regular football.

The Shields Gazette say that the ‘framework’ of a loan deal until the end of the season is now all agreed between the two clubs. So with other clubs also interested in Brandon Williams, Newcastle need to decide now whether to make their move or look elsewhere.

Steve Bruce has already stated that Mike Ashley is not allowing any players to be bought this month, so loan deals only, if anything. The NUFC Head Coach claiming to have deals lined up, if the club decide to go for them.

Brandon Williams is an excellent Manchester United prospect who is in need of regular football. He made 36 first team appearances last season but this time has found opportunities limited. Only playing six minutes of Premier League football so far this season, 60 minutes in the Champions League, plus two starts in the League Cup.

If he goes out on loan in January it will be so the young left-back can play regular football.

How does that make any sense with regard to Newcastle United? Finally, after countless years of messing about, Newcastle in the summer at last bought a Premier League left-back for by Mike Ashley standards, significant money. Jamal Lewis has done ok and after paying £15m only a few months ago to Norwich, it is difficult to see Ashley happy to see Lewis sitting on the sidelines with a promise to give Brandon Williams games on loan ahead of him.

Jamal Lewis missed the defeat to Leicester through injury but unless it turned out to be serious, which media reports don’t suggest, it is difficult to see a Williams signing making sense – not to Mike Ashley anyway.

In the five man defence which clearly suits Newcastle United best with this squad, Matt Ritchie regularly fills in as a eft wing-back. So again, after having giving him a new contract recently, difficult as well to see the NUFC owner happy to watch Ritchie on relatively big money sitting out games in favour of a player who Newcastle would get no lasting benefit from, as Manchester United aren’t interested in having any buying price as part of any loan deal.

On the other hand, this morning’s Brandon Williams story, also says that Newcastle continue to consider an alternative, in the shape of signing Jetro Willems on a permanent deal, which would appear to make perfect sense looking at the longer-term.

Paul Dummett is struggling to ever get and stay fit, so recruiting Jetro Willems to come in and compete long-term with Jamal Lewis looks a decent option. Especially as the Dutch international is capable of playing midfield as well.

He is still only 26, his club (Eintracht Frankfurt) don’t want him, so he is going to move somewhere in the next six months as his contract ends this summer.

Mike Ashley has often in the past been happy to gamble on what others would see as risky signings due to ongoing and / or past injury issues. The NUFC owner for example allowing permanent signings of the likes of Hatem Ben Arfa and others, when they were still recovering from serious injury and / or had ongoing injury issues hanging over them, such as Demba Ba.

Jetro Willems will be out of contract in the summer and available for free, whilst there is surely every chance there would be no fee, or just a minimal amount (which would even fall within Mike Ashley’s allowances on spending), if Newcastle did sign the player this month, Eintracht Frankfurt no doubt happy just to get him off the wage bill.

So long as the medical side holds up and he looks set to come back playing football, Jetro Willems would be a popular signing with the Newcastle fans and with Mike Ashley, from a financial perspective. Willems is versatile and can also play wing-back and indeed further forward as a left sided midfielder, so he ticks a lot of boxes.

Jetro Willems picked up a freak injury on Saturday 18 January, the left sided Newcastle loan player forced off during the 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

By the Monday (20 January 2020), it was confirmed that Willems wouldn’t play again this season, the player then releasing an emotional message to Newcastle fans (read below), pledging to do everything he could to play for Newcastle United again, one day in the future: ‘I will come back stronger! I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!’

The loan player going on to have cruciate ligament surgery at the end of January.

Newcastle United have continued to be linked with the Dutch international as he recovers from surgery and works back to full fitness. Jetro Willems has continued to interact on social media regarding Newcastle United, leading fans to believe there is every chance he would come back if offered the chance.

Jetro Willems via his Twitter account – 20 January 2020:

“While I’m typing this my eyes are full of tears.

“I pray before each game and I ask God to let everyone end the match healthy whether we win or lose.

“As you already may have heard, the game against Chelsea was my last game for this season.

“I had in all fronts and way, an incredible, beautiful, fun and especially a good half year and I want to thank everyone who were involved for that.

“It was fantastic to play for NUFC!

“I will come back stronger!

“I believe in the plan I made with God and the path we have chosen, I pledge to do everything I can, so it will not be my last game for NUFC!!!!

“Thanks for all the messages”

Jetro Willems

