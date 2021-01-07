Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United have now agreed transfer of Rolando Aarons – Report

Rolando Aarons has at last found a new permanent home.

The soon to be former Newcastle United winger has finally seen a transfer agreed.

The winger set to join Championship club Huddersfield Town, with the deal to be completed by Friday.

The Telegraph have broken the story on Thursday afternoon, saying Newcastle and the Terriers have now agreed terms and the move to be sorted within the next 24 hours.

It actually looked like Rolando Aarons was going to be away, when on the final afternoon of the Premier League / EFL summer transfer window on Friday 16 October 2020 saw him in Huddersfield, with medical done, fans only waiting for confirmation that the deal was completed.

Instead, there was no deal, with it later reported that this was due to the Premier League and EFL not accepting the paperwork because it arrived at 5.02pm on Friday (16 October), two minutes after the deadline.

Huddersfield Chairman Phil Hodgkinson later explained (see below) what happened with the Rolando Aarons (no) deal and said that they were still interested, intending to sign the player in the next transfer window (January 2021) instead.

Huddersfield are 13th in the Championship but only six points off the play-offs.

|It is 10 months since Rolando Aarons played any first team football, that last appearance was for Motherwell in a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first week of March before football was suspended. So when he signs, it will be a case of how quickly he will be up to speed to be able to play a part.

It has been a strange non-career really so far for Aarons, who has had his share of troubles away from football.

Having turned 25 in November and despite going out on five different loan deals, in his entire career Rolando Aarons has only started 36 league games, though these games have been spread over the Premier League, Championship, League One, Scotland, Italy and the Czech Republic.

With his Newcastle five year deal running out at the end of June 2021, hopefully for all parties, January 2021 will see Rolando Aarons finally move on.

Phil Hodgkinson talking on Tuesday 20 October 2020 to Yorkshire Live:

“I think we want to make sure we’re signing the right players that make us better and we believed that Rolando Aarons would do that.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done and that’s life and it happens, but we still are confident that he’s the right player, so rather than bringing someone in at the last minute or bringing in someone else…he’s our top target, he remains so, and what we’d rather do is get through the next 10 weeks to January and get it done then rather than bring in somebody that maybe doesn’t tick all the boxes Rolando did.

“It’s frustrating for us, it’s frustrating for everyone, but it does happen.”

‘People will question why it took until deadline day to try and get Rolando Aarons in or try to finalise that signing. Did the Karlan Grant move getting delayed and delayed play a part in the delay in bringing in an attacker?’

“Very much so. If Karlan Grant wasn’t going to go this window then we didn’t need to bring in another player in that area.

“The reality is that I’ve got to do what’s best for the football club and up until Wednesday night-Thursday morning the deal still just wasn’t right, and if I’d accepted that I don’t think our fans would have been over the moon.

“To have done the deal just to get it done would not have been the right thing to do for the football club.

“The deal for Rolando was ready to go but we didn’t need to fill that position if the deal for Karlan didn’t go through.

“Ultimately it didn’t go through until Thursday, at which point we set everything in motion with Rolando.

“He was already in the area, we did his medical on Friday, and we got on with the process and it was ready to go.

“It was just unfortunate that something happened very very late on with minutes to go that meant that we just couldn’t do it.

“It was just one of those things, not something we could have expected or provided for, but that’s life and we’ve just got to accept that sometimes these things happen in football.”

