Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 1 Leicester 2.

This was a strange, frustrating game. Newcastle started off like they did against Liverpool – the occasional foray upfield, but more worried about the damage a superior team might inflict upon them.

They looked like a beaten team after Leicester’s first and there was a danger of total collapse.

However, the introduction of Murphy and Carroll seemed to galvanise the black and whites into an attacking force, and Newcastle ended the game on the front foot. Too little too late, as it turned out.

If you were putting a positive spin on things, you’d say no one had a terrible game, and it took two good goals to beat us.

Alternatively, we were beaten by a better team who weren’t playing to their true potential. Choose your own man of the match. I couldn’t.

Karl Darlow 6

No chance with their goals.

Didn’t have many shots to save other than one at the end. His place is safe for the foreseeable.

DeAndre Yedlin 6

Did OK. Positive going forward.

I thought he would run out of steam but was subbed before this happened

Federico Fernández 6

Solid for most of the game. Beaten by Vardy for the first goal.

It’s the little moments…

Fabian Schär 6

He passes the ball better than most.

Better in a back 3/5 than a 4 but I wouldn’t put Lascelles in ahead of him when he returns.

Ciaran Clark 6

He’s doing OK. Not spectacular but I suspect we’d be very shaky without him.

If we are planning to offer him a new contract, I won’t complain.

Matt Ritchie 4

All over the place in the first half.

In mitigation, he’s not a defender, and he had a lot of defending to do.

Looked a bit better when we reverted to a four and he was pushed further up the park

Miguel Almirón 5

The usual industry but without a lot of impact.

Too many back and sideways passes but I suspect that’s more to do with team tactics and shape than lack of desire on his part.

Sean Longstaff 5

Didn’t notice him much until the last ten minutes, if I’m honest.

Covered a lot of ground but didn’t contribute a lot.

Matty Longstaff 6

He’s playing well. More comfortable on the ball than most.

Not sure what he was doing so far off Maddison for the first goal but he was one of our better players.

Joelinton 5

He seems to be employed to defend more than attack and he broke up a few Leicester moves.

Worked hard, had a few good touches, but I struggle to see why he gets the game time he does.

Callum Wilson 6

Worked hard, as per.

Had little support, as per.

Kept his head up, as per.

Not his best game but we’d be bottom three without him

SUBS:

Jacob Murphy 6

He improved Newcastle when he came on.

Wanted the ball, used it well, and arguably contributed more in 30 minutes than some did in an hour and a half.

Jonjo Shelvey 3

Very little impact.

Tried a few Hollywood passes to little avail.

Made no attempt to track Tielemans when he burst through for Leicester’s second, even though he’d only been on the park for six minutes.

Andy Carroll 6

Well, what do you know? I groaned when he came on but his introduction seemed to discourage Leicester and encourage Newcastle.

Scored a canny goal and – for once – I ended up ruing that he only got ten minutes.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Sunday 3 January 2.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Carroll 82

Leicester:

Maddison 55, Tielemans 72

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 57% (60%) Newcastle 43% (40%)

Total shots were Leicester 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Leicester 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Leicester 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Carroll 79), Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Murphy 64), Joelinton (Shelvey 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Dummett, Manquillo

