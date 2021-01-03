Opinion

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Sunday 3 January 2.15pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

Newcastle United holding on for 55 minutes but with no attacking threat of their own, Leicester scoring then two quality goals before Andy Carroll’s first Premier League for 33 months gave NUFC late hope.

Jamie Smith:

“Disappointing to lose but I can honestly handle defeats like this.

“A quality opponent but for the majority of the game we had a go and got caught out by two belters from a side that are adept on the counter.

“The frustration in this lies in the fact we are capable of more but do not attempt it against lesser opponents.

“A season doesn’t fall apart on these type of dropped points, it’s failing to beat Fulham, or Brentford, or likely Sheffield United next time that frustrates and the misuse of resources that causes this.

“Performances admittedly decent the last week but the relegation zone is creeping up on us a bit…”

GToon:

“Shame we didn’t get something from the game.

“Although Leicester were the better team we actually tried to take the game to them at times.

“Credit to the players apart from Joelinton who was useless as usual.

“At the end the players looked knackered.

“Leicester moved the ball very quickly and gave our players a tough game.

“I don’t think any of our players stood out apart from Joelinton who just gets in the way.

“It’s like me playing for us.

“The other players would give me the ball and I’d mess it up.

“That’s what he does time after time. One final comment.

“I didn’t mind Leicester until today’s game, however, a few of their players are a disgrace. Tielemans clattered Almiron with a “professional” foul. He should have been sent off. Instead he gets a yellow and then walks back laughing about it.

“Almiron didn’t last much longer. Justin their number 2 leads with his elbow on Carroll in the centre circle. Again it should have been a straight red card. So obviously they can mix the nice passing with some disgraceful challenges.

“No wonder they are so high up the league.

“Based on today’s performance, if we could replace Joelinton with somebody with pace like ASM, we wouldn’t be a bad team.

“Or maybe if we could just replace Joelinton.”

Kieran Reynolds:

“Can’t fault the effort but Leicester deserved the win and their superior quality showed in the end.

“After we went behind we looked ragged and never really looked like getting back into it.

“Pleased for Andy Carroll.

“Just a shame that the goal did not come in better circumstances.

“Hopefully he will get another with fans in the stadium soon.”

Billy Miller:

“At last! 10 years and 9 days since his last Newcastle goal, big Andy has scored another.

“The first of many? That might be a push.

“Other than that, it was much of the same and only Vardy’s mistimed runs and lack of potency stopped us being more severely punished.

“Now we turn our attentions to Arsenal next weekend and the dream of another cup run…”

Dave Punton:

“Andy Carroll rolling back the years with that late goal today but the damage was already done by a thoroughly decent away side.

“What we’d give for the project at Leicester City to be adopted at NUFC.

“At 0-2 it felt like game over.

“We’re not great in midfield, with some big question marks there, and we are toothless in attack.

“I bet Callum Wilson didn’t think the service would be so poor when he came to the club.

“The hard slog of games goes on. It’s not really that much fun. Strap in.”

Steve Hickey:

“I think most people saw this defeat coming.

“Sadly it doesn’t surprise me any more to lose at home, Leicester are a decent team and scored 2 quality goals.

“Quality beat huff and puff, credit at least for going until the end.

“Effort on show rather than class. Our shape is better lately but chances are fewer.

“Our first goal for a while and 10 years since big Andy’s last one for us, only beaten by Wayne Rooney at Everton (13 years).

“I think we can forget the cup next week and it’s crucial that we stay up for any chance of a takeover.

“Sheffield United will be very difficult for us, believe me.”

Paul Patterson:

“A spirited defeat is still a defeat.

“Ridiculous to start playing when you’re 0-2 down.

“Bruce should have started with whatever plan the game ended with.

“The one thing that it should end is the Joelinton farce.

“Playing for over an hour with effectively 10 men is a pure waste of time.”

Nat Seaton:

“More of the same.

“The weaknesses are there to be seen, especially in midfield.

“Darlow didn’t have to make save after save today but we still got beaten by a better team.

“Cannot see where a win can come from and considering Sheffield United away is the next league game, I hope I’ve got that wrong!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Carroll 82

Leicester:

Maddison 55, Tielemans 72

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 57% (60%) Newcastle 43% (40%)

Total shots were Leicester 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Leicester 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Leicester 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Carroll 79), Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Murphy 64), Joelinton (Shelvey 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Dummett, Manquillo

