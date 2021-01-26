Videos

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Watch all the goals in official match highlights

It ended Newcastle 1 Leeds 2.

A stop / start first half that never really got going properly, especially for Newcastle United.

Looking like the usual regulation defeat at the break, with a very good Raphinha goal having given Leeds the lead.

A far better second though all round, as at least Newcastle gave it a go.

Defending definitely isn’t Leeds’ strength and you wonder if things might have turned out differently if Steve Bruce had allowed his team to try and get at the visitors in the first half.

An excellent team goal saw Callum Wilson lay the ball off for Miguel Almiron who did really well with a determined central run, broke into the box and smashed it home.

The only problem being that Newcastle could only manage parity for four minutes, as an equally good Harrison goal won it for Leeds just after the hour mark.

Allan Saint-Maximin did really well in the 26 minutes he was on the pitch and Newcastle desperately need him to get fully fit and play a big part in the upcoming weeks and months.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Tuesday 26 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 57

Leeds:

Raphinha 17, Harrison 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 58% (63%) Newcastle 42% (37%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Leeds 5 (3) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Gayle 77)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat – Read HERE)

