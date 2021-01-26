Opinion

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A better second-half from Newcastle and scored a goal(!), however, yet another defeat to make it no wins in 11 and that includes nine losses.

GToon:

“There are no positives to take from yet another defeat.

“Leeds play a very open game and invite teams to attack them so I don’t count any improved 20 minutes there might have been in the second half.

“It’s yet another defeat.

“Another defeat that Bruce is accountable for.

“Everton next. They don’t play an open game so there won’t be any frantic 20 minutes.

“There’s a decent set of players at SJP that could be mid table with a decent manager.

“Unfortunately Bruce will take this team down.”

Jamie Smith:

“Didn’t watch it.

“Lockdown is bad enough without this shower of sh.t spoiling every third day.

“Apparently the second half was better but b.llocks to it.

“We’ve lost to a promoted team and the only silver lining is if Charnley or some other pr.ck realises the state of emergency we’re in that can only be solved by de-cabbaging.

“Until this happens I’m not interested.”

Brian Standen:

“Positives

“We did not concede off our own corner.

“Second half effort.

“We managed a goal.

“Negatives

“Lost again.

“Bruce will take credit for second half.

“Bruce is still manager.”

Billy Miller:

“Where do we go from here?

“Beaten home and away by a promoted side.

“I wouldn’t be confident of getting out of the Championship with Bruce at the helm (unless you’re talking about the Sunderland route of course).

“Brighton play Fulham tomorrow so one way or another the teams below us will edge closer.

“It’s a sad state of affairs that I hope Brighton win and we drop to 17th (17th!) as it means that we maintain the 7 point gap with the relegation zone.

“It’s also a sad state of affairs when you can be in such a rotten rut and have zero optimism that your owner will see sense and get rid of the manager.”

Dave Punton:

“It was a stirring second half, which offers maybe a glimmer of hope.

“We’ve had 22 shots and come away empty handed.

“But it’s a results business and that is yet another defeat for Steve Bruce and the players.

“It must be a tough place to be right now.

“The bottom three are getting closer and closer.

“It’s getting to the point where they really need to let a new manager have a crack at this job.

“Really bleak times to be an NUFC fan.”

Ben Cooper:

“You wouldn’t think a 2-1 home defeat against Leeds would be cause for optimism and it wasn’t but at least Newcastle looked like a team who wanted to stay in the PL for forty five minutes.

“That is the second forty five minutes, the first one was a footballing tundra with the only shot on target, a crisp Raphina side-foot putting a coasting Leeds 1-0 up at half time.

“After that it was an all out attack by both teams and a much improved NUFC performance with Miggy equalising after Newcastle’s best move of the season, only for Harrison to score an equally good goal four minutes later.

“Both teams created loads of chances and could have scored more but didn’t but at least it was entertaining and exciting if ultimately another defeat.

“Seven wins from eighteen games required then and Bruce will have few easier games on paper than this to get them.

“At half time it looked all over for him, the second half might just have kept him in a job.”

Paul Patterson:

“Bruce will use that as evidence of “Progress” but it hides many sins.

“A much better watch but nothing hides from the fact that this is a rot that even our best performance of the season couldn’t arrest…”

Nat Seaton:

“Yet more of the same I’m afraid.

“Yes, there was an improvement in the second half but that doesn’t mean it was anywhere near good enough.

“A promoted team takes 6 points off us with ease, sums up where we are at!

“Still can’t see how anything is going to change, you simply cannot rely on one player to get us out of this mess…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Tuesday 26 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 57

Leeds:

Raphinha 17, Harrison 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 58% (63%) Newcastle 42% (37%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Leeds 5 (3) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Gayle 77)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

