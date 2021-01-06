Opinion

New Newcastle United letters to The Mag – Takeover, Bruce, NCSL, Ashley and Colin Bell

Newcastle United and the letters / opinions continue to flow into The Mag.

The takeover still a (the) talking point with Mike Ashley’s legal challenge to the Premier League, as well as an NUFC fan group (NCSL – Newcastle Consortium Supporters Limited) with their own campaign and potential legal action.

Then Steve Bruce and his team without a win in their last six matches, whilst the transfer window opened on 2 January 2021 and three days into it, things are very quiet for NUFC, that window will slam shut four weeks today (1 February 2021)

Some contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to the Newcastle United takeover (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place)

Dear Mag,

We now have a position where Steve Bruce refuses to play Dwight Gayle and insists (is ordered to?) on selecting Joelinton match after match.

Going through the stats, I have found the following.

In 3,652 Premier League minutes for Newcastle United, Joelinton has scored three goals.

In his last 530 PL minutes, Dwight Gayle has scored five times.

Why on earth won’t tactical genius Steve Bruce give Gayle a chance of playing alongside Callum Wilson?

We now hear claims that Dwight Gayle could be sold to Fulham this month.

Crazy, the only other goalscorer we have in the squad apart from Callum Wilson.

James

Dear Mag,

As a 70 year old Newcastle fan and recalling watching Newcastle in my early days, certain players stick in your memory.

One of those was a local lad called Colin Bell, who for me was one of the best midfielders I’ve been lucky enough to see play.

Came over as such a lovely person, no airs and graces, just someone who loved playing football and boy could he play.

It’s such sad news to hear that he has died aged 74 and I’d like to pass on my condolences to his family and friends and I’m sure lots of other Newcastle fans who were lucky enough to see him play, would love to do the same.

Tom Tomlin (Barney Mags)

Dear Mag,

I’ve watched Newcastle play this season and it’s like watching a championship side or league one side.

I’ve had enough of Steve Bruce’s excuses.

We have a side that includes plenty of premier league players who have played previously in the premier league but their performances have been shocking.

Our organisation is dreadful and our lack of desire to attack teams is a joke, there are no excuses. We have got players getting paid vast amounts of money with premier league experience and I’m sorry, why are we still playing Joelinton? He is a joke, 40 million he cost us, we couldn’t give him away.

So Steve Bruce, stop making excuses, the players need to prove they have the desire to play for this club not just be a pay day for them, Karl Darlow is the one exception, he has been fantastic.

Mick Rutter

Dear Mag,

How come in all the games Steve Bruce has been in charge, I always expect Newcastle United will not win, unusual isn’t it?

Harry

Dear Mag,

Good luck to those involved with the Newcastle Consortium Supporters Limited (NCSL) putting pressure on the Premier League, trying to help get a takeover done.

No need though to have a go at fans who are questioning what is happening and whether there is still hope of the Saudi deal.

Please just stick to what you were doing, keep it professional.

Stay off Twitter, keep to corresponding with the Premier League and using the legal system if there is indeed a case for Premier League to answer.

Nobody would be happier than me if they (Masters and PL) were exposed as having behaved badly.

RS Simmons

Dear Mag,

This Newcastle team are really rubbish.

Joelinton has got to be the worst ever number 9.

Steve Bruce needs to go, as even if he had another £200million to spend on players, the club wouldn’t finish top 4.

Ashley has ruined the club and it will be a long time before any glory days return.

I’ll just have to suffer as a fan until Ashley and Bruce have gone.

Tom Winstanley

Dear Mag,

Unless the Fatman sacks this man (Steve Bruce), United are going down.

Every single game we are losing the midfield. This way of play was ok with Rafa because he was a world class manager and we had Rondon to hold the ball.

Our fans need to get ASHLEY out, he loves money so do not give him anything. DO NOT BUY TICKETS. What he will do is get a couple of players on loan and both him and Bruce will cross their fingers and hope. Bruce will get his prayer mat out again, after all it has worked so far.

I have watched Newcastle United in every match since he came to the club and I can say this man is useless. But Ashley is the problem and Bruce is his PUPPET, grow a pair!

Harry Lithgow

