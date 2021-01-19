Opinion

Must Read BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Steve Bruce and Newcastle after Arsenal

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Newcastle’s defeat to Arsenal, making it nine games without a win for Steve Bruce and his team.

The comments from neutrals especially telling.

This is what Newcastle United are reduced to under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Arsenal fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley and Newcastle United…

‘I can see now why sheff utd beat Newcastle, they are absolutely appalling.’

‘As a West Ham fan I have always loved games at Newcastle.

Great fans and good lads, surely they have suffered enough.

McClaren, Carver, Roeder, Kinnear,the truly appalling Allardyce and now Bruce.

The only thing that could make it worse is if Bruce gets the boot and they appoint Pulis.

I genuinely wish the fans all the best,they deserve it.’

‘How can managers like Bruce, Allardyce and Pulis still get jobs???? They go from team to team and end up getting the sack .. It is beyond belief.’

‘If spectators are supposed to be banned then how did Joelinton get in?’

‘I truly fear for Newcastle. They made us look good this evening, and not many teams do that at the moment.’

‘Bruce, you have run out of excuses. You will get Newcastle relegated. You are clueless.’

‘Not a Newcastle fan, neither a Arsenal fan, but why oh why Newcastle are holding on to Bruce, absolutely baffles me.

At what stage are they going to say enough is enough and call it a day ?

He’s clueless!’

‘Well played Arsenal against a Newcastle team selection I can only assume Bruce made by pulling random names out of a hat.

Heart genuinely goes out to Newcastle supporters.’

‘Surely Bruce has to go now. Newcastle really are a mess all over the pitch.’

‘Newcastle been scraping results all season luck, could be finally running out.

Fulham and Brighton are far better footballing teams and will probably finish above them, they really can’t have no complaints if they go down.’

‘I dont understand how some managers are employed at all.

What’s the difference between say Kettering town manager to the likes of bruce, pardew, Allardyce, Hughes etc?’

‘At least Newcastle stuck to no hugging each other when celebrating goals lol.’

‘Nothing against Newcastle fans but Ashley is an utter…so seeing his money disappear is karma.’

‘Not a Brucey Bonus night. The geordies looked like relegation fodder yet again.’

‘Newcastle fans have always been brilliant – utterly positive even against adversity, but somehow Bruce has managed to suck that out of them.

The PL is much better when they’re in it – I just hope they can stay up, but I’m struggling to see how Bruce will do it.’

‘I’m not a Newcastle fan but it’s a team that I really would love to see do well because the fans are unreal. They need to get rid of this absolute baffoon. He is absolutely useless.’

‘Arsenal fan – plenty of positives but, won’t get carried away as Newcastle were shocking! It’s such a shame as they are a proper football club with proper fans and they deserve so much better.’

‘Feel for the Geordie fans. Great passion and know their football.

I normally argue for managers to have time but this is now a broken relationship.

Bruce seems incapable of motivating a team hopelessly short of confidence and shape.

NUFC probably do need a new man but not one of the plodding has beens.

Eddie Howe is a man who plays with style – better that and build, than this living death.’

‘Dont support either team – Arsenal played well, look to have a few good young players and won this game relatively comfortably.

Newcastle -what can you say? limited in ability, unadventorous, knew they were going to lose and just went through the motions highlighted by the fact that as soon as they let the first goal in they all to a man gave up.

No reaction to going behind, nothing. Poor.’

