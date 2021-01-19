Opinion

Mike Ashley staying at Newcastle United is now untenable

To all those who want Steve Bruce replaced and I am one of them, don’t expect instant improvement, if any at all.

A new culture with new players and modern coaching methods, is essential to even stand still.

Until Mike Ashley moves on, there is very little chance of any enhancement of resources either by recruitment, coaching or confidence. This is the core of players to take us through this season and it doesn’t look good.

There is so much wrong at our beloved club, Mike Ashley is the nucleus of everything rotten with Steve Bruce the latest scapegoat, not that he offers anything to improve matters. He mismanages selections, fails to inspire confidence and then when it goes wrong, throws the players under the bus, as if he was a real fan!

Comparing Bruce and Benitez is ridiculous, the only link is that Steve Bruce inherited Rafa’s legacy. All this rubbish about gloves off and my way, is just that. In short, the inheritance has worn off and now we are witnessing the Steve Bruce academy of mismanagement and confusion, compared to Rafa getting the best by giving confidence and clarity – hope.

So what can we expect at best? A manager in the mould of Benitez, Wenger would be my choice, or Rafa himself, but both unlikely. Mark Hughes or Tony Pulis is quite likely knowing Ashley. Ideally, the new manager would play to our strengths, build confidence and instil clarity. Survive and hope to be taken over.

At worst do nothing and get relegated, we are in the middle of that process right now. Getting a couple of loan players would just be a sticking plaster that will fall off.

A theory of positivity and hope, whatever happens:

We are Newcastle United, the greatest club and supporters in the world bar none.

In adversity, great things can happen.

I’m not stupid enough to ignore the downward spiral, just look at Sunderland, but if Mike Ashley handles the situation promptly and wisely, positive things can happen.

Surely he is not stupid enough to lose hundreds of millions?

We are now such a high profile club, generally for the wrong reasons, we are very much in the shop window.

The only question is how much will the club be sold for?

Mike Ashley staying at Newcastle United is now untenable. Crowds would be a thing of the past!

I would not be averse to the Reubens taking over in a cut price deal, even if that meant the Championship for a season or two. The ideal Saudi deal isn’t worth thinking about until we reach safety.

