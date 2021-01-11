News

Mike Ashley FA Cup charade exposed – Quite incredible stats

When replacing Rafa Benitez with Steve Bruce, Mike Ashley had the nerve to say that one reason why he was appointing this new Head Coach was because he shared the owner’s desire to try and win one of the cups.

An owner who even had an official policy in place for years that meant Newcastle United weren’t allowed to try in the cup competitions.

Then of course Mike Ashley going back on promises to Rafa Benitez, refusing to support him in the transfer market, making it all but impossible to compete in the cup competitions.

Steve Bruce given a ridiculously easy ride by the media with his claims of taking the cup competitions so seriously.

In the League Cup run this season, Bruce making 26 changes out of 33 selections in the first three rounds and incredibly lucky not to lose to both Blackburn and Newport.

Sunday was no different, Steve Bruce making seven changes and Newcastle losing to Arsenal, making it three defeats out of three for Bruce in cup matches against Premier League teams. Having also played weakened teams in the losses to Leicester (League Cup) and Man City (FA Cup) last season.

As for Mike Ashley, he has a quite incredible FA Cup record of his own, one that perfectly sums up our footballing life / existence under his ownership.

These are the 14 years worth of FA Cup matches under Mike Ashley when Newcastle United have drawn Premier League opposition:

2007/08 Arsenal (away) lost 0-3

2008/09 Hull (away) drawn 0-0

2008/09 Hull (home) lost 0-1

2011/12 Blackburn (home) won 2-1

2013/14 Cardiff (home) lost 1-2

2014/15 Leicester (away) lost 0-1

2015/16 Watford (away) lost 0-1

2017/18 Chelsea (away) lost 0-3

2018/19 Watford (home) lost 0-2

2019/20 Manchester City (home) lost 0-2

2020/21 Arsenal (away) lost 0-2

So every single time, apart from one, when Newcastle have drawn Premier League opposition in the FA Cup under Mike Ashley, we lose.

The thing is, that one exception was a total fluke as well.

Alan Pardew played a weakened team against Blackburn as he tried to take us out of the FA Cup at the first opportunity, Newcastle trailing until in the 70th minute Hatem Ben Arfa scored that wonder goal. Jonas then getting a very good winner in the 95th minute to make it this sole FA Cup win over PL opposition under Mike Ashley.

The thing as well though, is that in many cases Newcastle weren’t even facing the best Premier League opposition in these FA Cup clashes, with actually Blackburn finishing 19th that season and getting relegated.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce have had incredible luck with cup draws these two seasons but even Bruce doesn’t have the luck to draw League One and Two clubs all the way to a final…

