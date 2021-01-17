News

Michael Owen has double bad news for Steve Bruce

Michael Owen has been talking about the upcoming challenge Steve Bruce faces.

A shocking run of eight games without a win for Newcastle United at the minute, including six defeats and two cup exits.

To make matters worse, only one goal scored by Newcastle in the last ten hours of football played.

So is there hope for any improvement on this dismal run of NUFC form and appalling lack of goals?

Well, for Monday night, Michael Owen has double bad news for Steve Bruce.

Owen predicting both a defeat and once again no goals for Newcastle United. If you are a super optimist and looking for positives, I suppose at least Michael Owen only predicts a 2-0 defeat for the visitors.

Some ‘interesting’ stats surround this fixture….

Arsenal have won 14 of their last 15 Premier League matches home and away against Newcastle, the only exception being that Rafa Benitez 2-1 win in April 2018.

In addition, Arsenal have kept 25 Premier League clean sheets against Newcastle, their most against any club. Only Manchester United have recorded more against a single opponent, 27 times against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

More positively, you can look at the fact that Newcastle have won five (2-0 at Palace, 2-0 at West Ham, 3-2 at West Ham, 1-0 at Spurs, 4-0 at Fulham) of their last nine Premier League matches in London, with a draw (1-1 at Spurs) and only three defeats (1-0 at Palace, 4-0 at Arsenal, 1-0 at Chelsea).

Andy Carroll failed with two absolute sitters in the FA Cup defeat this month at the Emirates BUT the good news is that he hasn’t scored more goals against a PL club than the five he has managed in his career against Arsenal.

One of the five was when he was the last player to score a winning goal for Newcastle at Arsenal, doing so on 7 November 2010 in a 1-0 win, this came only seven days after the 5-1 Halloween demolition of 5under1and. Within a month of those two victories Mike Ashley had sacked Chris Hughton as he was proving to be no soft touch when it came to what Mike Ashley wanted to do. With rumours the owner was keen to cash in potentially on Andy Carroll, Ashley sacked Hughton and replaced him with Alan Pardew. Pardew said that under no circumstances would Carroll be sold in January 2011, within weeks Andy Carroll had been sold to Liverpool.

Nothing much gets past Michael Owen as he declares: ‘Pressure is mounting on Steve Bruce’ ahead of Monday’s match.

Indeed, we all saw that, with Bruce’s embarrassing public attack on his players, calling them ‘Absolute sh.te’ and ‘Fr.gging useless’ after they made it eight games without a win at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

Rather bizarrely, the Head Coach appeared to blame the team for the useless ultra negative tactics that we have had to endure, Bruce promising that he would do things ‘his way’ from now on.

The mind boggles with what Steve Bruce will now unleash on Monday night, after blaming his players for what has gone before, whether this new approach to playing football, creating chances and scoring goals will herald a whole new daw for Newcastle United remains to be seen.

Michael Owen predicts no goals and a win for Arsenal by a couple of goals, can Steve Bruce prove both Owen and ourselves (the Newcastle fans) wrong?

Michael Owen talking to BetVictor:

“These two were neck and neck for 90 minutes in last week’s FA Cup 3rd round match.

“They reoppose again here in the Premier League with both sides dropping points in their midweek matches.

“Pressure is mounting on Steve Bruce.

“Their defeat away to Sheffield United did not go down well with the Magpies faithful and they will be demanding a response here.

“Despite Arsenal drawing at home midweek, the vibes around the Emirates are still positive.

“They are certainly playing with more confidence than they were showing a few weeks ago.

“I think this one could be tight again, but with spirits so low at Newcastle just now, I can only see one winner.

“Prediction – Arsenal to win to nil – Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0.”

