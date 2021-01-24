Opinion

Memo for Steve Bruce from Malaysia

This is a message for Steve Bruce.

A memo for the Newcastle United boss all the way from Malaysia.

A heartfelt one for Steve Bruce to read.

From one Newcastle fan to another:

Dear Steve ,

I am just like you and many others, supporting Newcastle since young. And you know as a magpie, what we expect is not glory nor trophies. We are a mad group, who enthusiastically with insanity, await the 90 minutes of hope every weekend .

These two years has been particularly tough due to the pandemic . Some of us lost our jobs, some of us were deprived of the regular visits from family, many of us under mental conundrum. And with all these problems, we await our favourite team’s next game, hoping to give us a temporary release from these emptiness.

We never needed you to win us every game. But we never expected 20 odd games of dispiriting, insipid, and like you said, ‘sh.t’ football . Tell you a truth my friend, you could have make our life a little bit better during these trying times. But hell no, you made us the laughing stock of the league.

Even amateurs know you have lost the plot. You never knew your first eleven. You changed tactics and formations more times than any other managers. You tried to defend yet you have no game plan. You tried to attack yet your attacking players didn’t receive a game plan to have at least 3 forward passes into the attacking half.

You blamed it on Rafa for the stagnant progress. Yet let me tell you, except for Darlow , every single player performance went downhill.

Allow me to elaborate. Schar was a top defender in the league. Lejeune was the master passer. Lascelles was on the verge of England team. Clark and Fernandez were of international degree. That was under Rafa. Yet under you, we are happy for Darlow to make most saves in the league now.

Under Rafa, Yedlin was the quickest player we have seen and covered ground so well. Manquillo has both pace and crossing ability. Yet you can’t decide who to play and how you should play. Even Krafth who you bought, looks bewildered with the lack of instruction .

Rafa made Ritchie a top left wing-back . And Dummett was referred as the welsh Maldini . When you bought in Jamal Lewis, we were elated able to beat Liverpool to sign a rising star. Now with more games under you, how we hoped Jetro Willems hasn’t left us .

Hayden, Sean, Shelvey were knocking on England door previously. Well now, they are knocking on the exit door .

Almiron was the most exciting outlet in his first ten games. Now you didn’t even know where to play him and always taking him off when he was the only one trying to make something .

More hilariously , you made the league’s second most potent partnership, Wilson – Fraser…impotent. Ask any Newcastle fan, it seems we don’t know how to attack anymore. Oh ya , you bought them both.

Under Rafa, yes we were defensive. But we were defensive with a tactical plan. Every player’s weakness was covered while strengths were highlighted under Rafa. Every player knew where and when to pass, where and when to run . And as the fans, we know and fully support it. As it gave us hope .

Under you, we are having the least possession. We are playing the most ugly football. We have no passion in the team. We have no game plan, how to defend nor to attack. Our players doesn’t know how to play. Fans are in misery .

That’s why I plead to you, from one Newcastle fan to another. I know you are a nice guy as well. If you love the team and if you love us as fans, please leave the managing of the team to others.

We never blame you. You have tried your best. Who knows, you can do better for the club, as a football director, or a scout, or maybe…you served the club best just as a fan .

Thanks for the services Steve. Leave with pride and dignity. You are a good Geordie after all.

Howay the lads.

From another Newcastle fan,

Marco TJW

