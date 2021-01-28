News

Massive shift in Premier League relegation odds for Newcastle United – Too close to call

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after recent results for those at the bottom.

Now we have moved into the final days of January and past the halfway point.

So how are the bookies viewing things after these recent results, including Newcastle United losing 2-0 to Villa and 2-1 to Leeds to make it 11 games without a win, including only two points from the last nine PL matches

Wednesday night’s Premier League results were a clearance off the line in the final seconds away from being a complete disaster.

Sheffield United have discovered they can at least beat other Uniteds, following up a first PL win in over six months, by producing a shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford last night.

Burnley came from behind to beat Villa 3-2, whilst third bottom Fulham were only prevented from moving within four points of Newcastle with a game in hand, when Brighton’s Lewis Dunk cleared off the line in the 92nd minute with his keeper beaten. Even then, Brighton and Fulham have both closed another point closer to NUFC.

Worth looking at the updated Premier League table first, how it looks now on Thursday morning:

As you can see, Burnley are now pulling away from Newcastle and making it what looks a five way fight for relegation now. Their win last night means that in the last nine matches they have picked up 16 points compared to NUFC’s two.

Sean Dyche’s team may not be tops for style but they at least have an identifiable system that every season comes together at certain points and ensures they pick up plenty of points.

As I say, Newcastle have picked up only two points from their last nine PL matches, in comparison it is Sheffield United seven points (two wins in last three games now), West Brom five points, Brighton eight points and Fulham six points (six draws in last nine PL matches).

It happens so many seasons that teams who might have looked hopeless cases suddenly start winning matches, whilst there is always at least one that after making an ok start, suddenly find themselves unable to buy a win.

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Paddy Power on Thursday morning:

1/14 Sheffield United

1/10 West Brom

10/11 Fulham

6/5 Newcastle United

9/2 Brighton

8/1 Burnley

10/1 Crystal Palace

40/1 Wolves

So basically, the bookies still see at the moment two certainties for relegation in Sheffield United and West Brom.

Then very much a straight fight between Fulham (10/11) and Newcastle (6/5). You wonder what the odds would have been if Fulham had got that winner last night in the final seconds. Every chance that NUFC would now have been one of the three favourites to go down.

The thing is as well, there are some key games coming up at the bottom in the next few days, including West Brom v Fulham on Saturday and Sheffield United v West Brom on Tuesday.

It could well be that Fulham end up on Tuesday night only three points behind Newcastle and with a game in hand, or even remarkably, not out of the question that Fat Sam and West Brom could suddenly be two points behind NUFC if beating Fulham and Sheff Utd.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce is still totally in denial that Newcastle United are even in a relegation battle.

To illustrate just how out of step he is with the bookies and rest of the outside world, Bruce was still talking about aiming for a top half finish after the defeat to Leeds on Tuesday.

At the bookies you can get odds now of 225/1 (!!!!) on Newcastle United finishing in the top ten. That reflects the reality, not the utterings of Steve Bruce.

