Mark Lawrenson now plays it for laughs with Steve Bruce prediction at Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson has repeatedly attacked Newcastle United fans throughout this season and last, ridiculing them for hoping for / expecting better than watching woeful football and battling relegation.

Mark Lawrenson reaching an all time low back in November. When questioned about the unhappiness of Newcastle fans with what was happening at their club, Lawrenson claimed that NUFC supporters expected their team should be winning the Champions League.

The BBC Sport pundit however, has suddenly changed his tune in recent weeks after realising he was on an embarrassing loser with his bizarre comments backing Steve Bruce and accusing Newcastle fans of being the ones who are deluded.

Before the second defeat to Arsenal in this run of 11 games without a win, Mark Lawrenson declaring: ‘There’s no point in them [Newcastle] just sitting back and making no attempt to score. What they [Newcastle] really have to do is go out and give it a proper go.’

Then against a Sheffield United team who hadn’t won a Premier League game for over six weeks, Mark Lawrenson when predicting a Newcastle defeats said: ‘I know Newcastle don’t do all-out attack whoever they play but surely they won’t just sit back at Bramall Lane? I wouldn’t understand that, because this is obviously a very winnable game for them too.’

Of course, that is exactly what Steve Bruce did and of course lost. That followed by another negative approach against Leeds which saw the visitors dominate and lead at half-time, then whilst Newcastle had a bit of a go in the second-half they still lost, with many people questioning why Steve Bruce didn’t allow his team to attack in the first half against a Leeds team who can’t defend.

Looking ahead to the game at Goodison on Saturday, Mark Lawrenson has stated the obvious: ‘…the closer they get to the relegation zone, the more pressure there is on Magpies manager Steve Bruce.’

It is now eleven games without a win, including nine defeats and two draws, only two points from a possible 27, in contrast, Everton have picked up 17 points from their last possible 27.

Playing it for laughs now at the expense of Steve Bruce, Mark Lawrenson declaring ahead of Saturday: ‘Newcastle will win a game eventually, of course. Just not this one.’

Predicting an easy 2-0 Everton win, Mark Lawrenson condemning Newcastle to no wins in twelve games.

Which would then pose two questions: Will even Mike Ashley see that sticking with Steve Bruce is one disaster too many to inflict on the club / team? Then, when / if Newcastle drop into the relegation zone, would that then force Ashley to act if he hasn’t already done so?

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“It will be interesting to see if Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti sticks with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after his error in Wednesday’s draw with Leicester – he has dropped him before to bring Robin Olsen in.

“That game was a missed opportunity for the Toffees, because three points would have put them right in the mix at the top end of the table.

“I don’t expect any slip-ups here, though, because Newcastle are on an awful run of form – they have taken only two points from their past nine league games and have lost five in a row.

“They did have their moments in their midweek defeat against Leeds, but did not do enough and the closer they get to the relegation zone, the more pressure there is on Magpies manager Steve Bruce.

“Newcastle will win a game eventually, of course. Just not this one.

“Prediction is Everton 2 Newcastle 0.”

