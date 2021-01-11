News

Mark Lawrenson now launches a second challenge to Steve Bruce’s woeful negative tactics

Mark Lawrenson has repeatedly attacked Newcastle United fans throughout this season and last, ridiculing them for hoping for / expecting better than watching woeful football and battling relegation.

Reacting to the ongoing concerns of supporters, the BBC Sport pundit constantly giving blind backing to Steve Bruce, saying he’s doing a great job and defending the abysmal ‘style’ and tactics, portraying the NUFC fanbase as deluded.

Mark Lawrenson reaching an all time low back in November. When questioned about the unhappiness of Newcastle fans with what was happening at their club, Lawrenson claimed that NUFC supporters expected their team should be winning the Champions League.

The BBC Sport pundit however, suddenly changed his tune last week.

Mark Lawrenson finally admitting how woeful Steve Bruce’s tactics are, pointing out the obvious flaw in the NUFC Head Coach’s cunning strategy.

Predicting a 2-0 win for Arsenal, Mark Lawrenson said that Steve Bruce had to move away from the tactics he relies on week after week, month after month. The BBC Sport man declared: ‘There’s no point in them just sitting back and making no attempt to score.’

The former Liverpool defender also stating: ‘What they [Newcastle] really have to do is go out and give it a proper go.’

Steve Bruce must not have been listening, at no stage could you say Newcastle United did ‘give it a proper go’ at the Emirates.

It took until the 92nd minute for Newcastle to have an effort on target and in total Bruce’s team only had two shots on target, both in that same 92nd minute incident.

In the process, Newcastle United became the first English club in league and cup who have failed to score at the Emirates this season, against a very average Arsenal team, that made seven changes, the same as Steve Bruce.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night at Bramall Lane, Mark Lawrenson has once again challenged Steve Bruce and his negative tactics, after the NUFC Head Coach failed to heed his pleas for the weekend.

Facing a team that has no wins in 17 Premier League matches and only two points, Mark Lawrenson has declared: ‘I know Newcastle don’t do all-out attack whoever they play but surely they won’t just sit back at Bramall Lane? I wouldn’t understand that, because this is obviously a very winnable game for them too.’

Well I certainly wouldn’t be putting any money on Steve Bruce changing his negative ways.

Especially when he would no doubt claim that this fixture last season ‘proves’ his tactics work.

As usual, Steve Bruce had his team camped around their own box for the vast majority of the time at Bramall Lane last season, Newcastle only had 27% possession (Sheff Utd 73%), one corner (Sheff Utd eight), six shots (Sheff Utd thirteen), yet NUFC took away all three points with two breakaway goals from their four efforts on target (Sheff Utd six).

As usual Steve Bruce trying to rely on an excellent goalkeeping performance, which Dubravka gave that night, as well as loads of last ditch great defending by the NUFC team.

Showing just how much faith he has in Steve Bruce now, Mark Lawrenson is predicting Sheffield United to win their first Premier League game in 185 days with a 2-1 victory.

With no wins in the last seven games and only one goal in the last eight hours of football, more and more people coming to realise just what the reality is of Steve Bruce and his ‘style’ of football at Newcastle United.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Sheffield United have finally won a game this season at the 19th attempt, overcoming League One side Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“The Blades will look at this one as winnable too, especially compared with their upcoming Premier League games against Tottenham (h), Manchester United (a) and Manchester City (a). They have got to go for it.

“Newcastle are on a poor run themselves right now, taking only two points from their past six games and going out of the FA Cup at Arsenal.

“I know Newcastle don’t do all-out attack whoever they play but surely they won’t just sit back at Bramall Lane?

“I wouldn’t understand that, because this is obviously a very winnable game for them too.

“I don’t think there will be much in it, but I am going with the Blades here. They are bound to break their duck in the league at some stage, and at least they will have a bit of confidence after the weekend.

“I know people will say it was ‘only’ Bristol Rovers they beat, but a win’s a win when you are in a situation like they are.

“Prediction is Sheffield United 2 Newcastle United 1.”

