Mark Lawrenson has now finally admitted how woeful Steve Bruce’s tactics are

Mark Lawrenson has repeatedly attacked Newcastle United fans, ridiculing them for hoping for / expecting better than watching woeful football and battling relegation.

Reacting to the ongoing concerns of supporters, the BBC Sport pundit has constantly given blind backing to Steve Bruce, saying he is doing a great job and defending the abysmal ‘style’ and tactics, portraying the NUFC fanbase as deluded.

Mark Lawrenson reached an all time low back in November. When questioned about the unhappiness of Newcastle fans with what was happening at their club, Lawrenson claimed that NUFC supporters expected their team should be winning the Champions League.

The BBC Sport pundit has now been looking at the Arsenal v Newcastle match on Saturday.

Mark Lawrenson finally admitting how woeful Steve Bruce’s tactics are, pointing out the obvious flaw in the NUFC Head Coach’s cunning strategy.

Predicting a 2-0 win for Arsenal, Mark Lawrenson says that Steve Bruce has to move away from the tactics he relies on week after week, month after month. The BBC Sport man declaring: ‘There’s no point in them just sitting back and making no attempt to score.’

Hmmm, so it has taken Lawrenson fully 18 months to accept what Newcastle fans have said all along.

The former Liverpool defender also stating: ‘What they [Newcastle] really have to do is go out and give it a proper go.’

Yet again, this is exactly what Newcastle fans have been saying all along, for these players to be given a chance to attack the opposition. A net spend of over £100m during Steve Bruce’s reign, the vast majority of it spent on attacking players, yet we see the same negative set up time after time.

If Lawrenson’s prediction comes true, it will extend Bruce’s run to seven games without a win (five defeats and two draws) and only one goal in the last eight hours of football.

Steve Bruce and ‘give it a proper go’ have never gone together throughout his entire managerial career, a negative mindset and Bruce’s teams therefore struggle to create chances and score goals. In his 392 Premier League matches at other clubs, Steve Bruce had averaged 1.02 goals per game. If Newcastle fail to score in the relegation six pointer at Sheffield United on Tuesday night, Bruce’s average at NUFC will fall below even that woeful figure, as it stands Newcastle have scored 56 goals in 54 PL games under this Head Coach.

I will be very interested to see what Mark Lawrenson has to say after the FA Cup match, if as very much expected, Steve Bruce does his usual and simply sends out his team to defend so deep at the Emirates, waiting for the opposition to score and NUFC thus on their way to losing yet again.

Mark Lawrenson talking to BBC Sport:

“Wolves and Crystal Palace have an identical record in the league this season, so that game should be extremely close. I am not sure that will be the case when holders Arsenal host Newcastle, though.

“The FA Cup will again be important for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“But their main aim will be to make the top four.

“They have lost eight of their 17 league games so far but, with everyone above them taking points off each other, they are still just about in that race.

“Not many people will expect Newcastle to win this tie.

“But what they really have to do is go out and give it a proper go.

“There’s no point in them [Newcastle] just sitting back and making no attempt to score.

“Prediction – Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0.”

