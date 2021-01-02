News

‘Lucky’ escape for Newcastle fans as Mauricio Pochettino takes PSG job – Compare Steve Bruce quotes

Mauricio Pochettino was favourite to become the next Newcastle United manager.

Only months ago now but it seems an awful lot longer, the former Spurs boss widely reported to be first choice for the Saudi backed consortium, ahead of Rafa Benitez.

The former Spurs boss said to be waiting for the Newcastle United takeover to be completed and knocking back offers of other jobs in the meantime.

It was an interesting period…full of hope for Newcastle fans, as well as predictable madness in the form of quotes from pundits.

Taking top prize was surely Paul Merson, he declared that if the takeover did happen, the new owners would be far better off sticking with Steve Bruce, because…wait for it…if Mauricio Pochettino came in and was allowed to buy much better players and try to play attacking football, Newcastle United would be at real risk of relegation!

Work that one out…

We are safe though now, saved from any chance of Mauricio Pochettino coming to relegate Newcastle United – phew!

He has been give the chance to ruin PSG instead.

Having been confirmed as the Parisian club’s new boss, these were the first words from Mauricio Pochettino on taking the PSG job, as quoted by GFFN:

“I am extremely happy and honoured to become the new PSG manager. I thank the club’s board for the faith that they are putting in me.

“As you know, this club has always had a particular place in my heart. I have fantastic memories, notably of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes. I am coming back to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, whilst also being very impatient to get to work with the players who are amongst the most talented in the world.

“This team has fantastic potential and I am going to do everything I can with my staff to optimise PSG’s results in all competitions.

“We will also do the maximum to give this team a combative and attacking playing style identity that the PSG fans have always loved.”

Interesting to compare and contrast that with what Steve Bruce had to say after the defeats to Brentford and Manchester City, the NUFC Head Coach declaring on Boxing Day night:

“Look, I have said from day one it [progress, playing more attacking football etc] won’t happen overnight [at Newcastle United].

“My remit is to keep this magnificent club in this [Premier League] division.

“Hopefully we can do enough and shut a few people up.”

Yes, if avoiding relegation, Steve Bruce will really show up these deluded Newcastle supporters.

At the gates to hell, Dante imagines a sign proclaiming ‘Abandon hope all ye who enter here’, maybe this needs to be hung over every turnstile at St James Park once Newcastle fans are allowed back inside the stadium…

