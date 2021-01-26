News

Losing to Leeds and making it 11 without a win – Steve Bruce declares ‘cruel at times’

Steve Bruce and Newcastle United move on to Goodison on Saturday.

The scores on the doors now reading nine defeats and two draws in the last eleven matches.

The second-half saw Newcastle at least have a bit of a go at Leeds and they caused the visitors some problems, though ultimately not enough of them.

Steve Bruce declared after the final whistle: ‘It was much more like it tonight. I was very very pleased, on another day we could have won the match.’

Yes Newcastle had a few decent chances and could indeed have won but by the same token, Leeds could and possibly should have punished NUFC further.

Only Palace and West Brom have conceded more goals than Leeds and it was just a shame that Steve Bruce didn’t encourage his players to have a go in the first half as well, that opening 45 minutes only the latest of the majority of PL games this season, where Newcastle have failed to have a single effort on target before the break.

Reacting to the loss, Steve Bruce says: ‘This league is demanding and cruel at times’, that may be true but this run that Newcastle are currently on, has been about far more than any bad / cruel luck.

Interesting to see what happens against Everton on Saturday and especially just what Steve Bruce’s approach will be.

Steve Bruce:

“It was much more like it tonight.

“I was very very pleased, on another day we could have won the match.

“We will have to stay positive, it’s difficult, course it is, because it is now whatever it is, five without a win in the Premier League.

“Stay with it, go to work tomorrow again.

“I still don’t think I have played my strongest team this season.

“That’s not an excuse but they are the facts.

“This league is demanding and cruel at times.

“I don’t know if I’ve been on a worse run in twenty years but tonight, I have seen a little bit of something and we will start again tomorrow.

“Any club near the bottom, if you take out your best players going forward, they make such a huge difference.

“Saint-Maximin has been the one, along with Almiron, who lifts the place up with their ability.

“And to be more of a goal threat, we need him and Ryan Fraser to stay fit.

“If those two stay well and Almiron stays well, then hopefully we have a front three that will create enough to hopefully get us where we want to be.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Tuesday 26 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Almiron 57

Leeds:

Raphinha 17, Harrison 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leeds 58% (63%) Newcastle 42% (37%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (6) Newcastle 22 (7)

Shots on target were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Leeds 5 (3) Newcastle 9 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy (Saint-Maximin 64), Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Gayle 77)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Manquillo

Crowd: 00,000

(Marcelo Bielsa verdict on beating Newcastle “It was very difficult but we managed to do it” – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Watch all the goals in official match highlights – Watch HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Leeds 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Tuesday’s defeat – Read HERE)

