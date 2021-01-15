News

Look away now – Premier League form table ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle United

The Premier League form table as Newcastle United are set to face Arsenal.

The two clubs meeting at the Emirates on Monday night at 8pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory after no wins in eight games, including two cup exits.

Newcastle United are now nineteenth in the Premier League form table.

Picking up two points from a possible eighteen, with no wins, two draws and four defeats.

Some abysmal performances and so lucky to have any points at all, thanks to two fortunate draws against Fulham and Liverpool.

So which club and manager have managed to keep Newcastle United off the very bottom of the Premier League form table.

Step forward West Brom and Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce indebted to Fat Sam conceding 12 goals in three home games since he took over and picking up only the one point in his four games overall.

Newcastle and West Brom the only two clubs to have less than four points, both having just the two points, whilst Sheffield United are third bottom in the Premier League form table, made to look almost respectable thanks to Steve Bruce and his players laying down and gifting three points on Tuesday.

As for Arsenal, they are fourth in the Premier League form table, bouncing back to form recently and picking up three wins, two draws and just one defeat in the past six PL matches, plus of course beating Newcastle in the FA Cup last weekend.

There is the potential for Newcastle to be only four points above the relegation zone by the time Monday night’s match comes around, regardless though, Steve Bruce needs a win ASAP to relieve the pressure that is building with every game that fails to produce a victory.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Arsenal with latest one listed first:

Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

West Brom 0 Arsenal 4

Brighton 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 1

Everton 2 Arsenal 1

Arsenal 1 Southampton 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 0

Man City 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Fulham 1

Leeds 5 Newcastle 2

