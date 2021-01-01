Opinion

Liverpool fans with incredible comments after failing to beat Newcastle United – Astonishing

Liverpool fans watched on as their team could only draw at St James Park.

Newcastle United becoming the first team to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League against the scousers.

Jurgen Klopp’s team dominated almost the entire game but couldn’t find the crucial goal.

Bad luck, bad finishing and most of all an outstanding defensive performance keeping the score goalless, Karl Darlow man of the match with a series of superb saves, whilst Fabian Schar produced a stunning clearance off the line.

Nine times out of ten it was a game where Liverpool fans would have seen their team win BUT just have a look at the comments from them below.

Absolutely incredible, apart from the odd voice or reason, the Liverpool fans really laying into Jurgen Klopp and his team, words such as ‘disgrace’, rubbish’, ‘comical’, ‘pathetic’ and so on…

Many of these comments reflecting on not just this match but their season overall so far.

Liverpool fans losing all touch with reality, they enter 2021 top of the Premier League, have scored six more goals than ay other club – 37 in 16 games, easily won their Champions League group to be in the last 16.

Yet this is how so many Liverpool fans react to unluckily only drawing at Newcastle United!

I know that the more you win then the tougher it is to take not winning BUT you have to have some perspective and grip on reality!

This manager and players have delivered both Champions League and Premier League glory, playing arguably the best ever football of this PL era, then they are subjected to this abuse from Liverpool fans. What can you say?

Liverpool fans commenting on the Newcastle match via their Liverpool FC message board:

‘Absolutely disgusted by some of the comments on here about our players and Jurgen.

This team brought us the league, European cup etc.

Yes it wasn’t good enough today but jeez, show a little respect. Embarrassing!’

‘Joke. Spineless performance once again.’

‘Utter garbage… even the performance against Villa was better than tonight.’

‘Have to question Klopp tonight.’

‘Never mind a new CB in January we need some creativity and guile.’

‘Pathetic team selection, almost gutless, the performance reflected it.’

‘This team deserves to lose out on the title. F.cking pathetic.’

‘Unbelievable.

Last two games against average teams and we did not score a single goal with the top best three forwards in the league.

Just I feel It’s not real and I am having a nightmare !!!’

‘Absolute rubbish. They can walk home.’

‘We’re absolute garbage we don’t deserve to win the league with performances like that.’

‘Trent has really lost it.’

‘F.cking dumb ass players we have.’

‘At this point it’s almost comical.’

‘Deserve f.ck all, this attacking 3 need to get their act together, literally letting the team down.’

‘Another 2 points gone. We have failed to beat 4 of the bottom 6 now – although the Fulham game was a point gained rather than two dropped.

Poor overall performance I thought. A lot of our play was slow, plodding. Too many misplaced passes when in good positions.’

‘Midfield creativity is non existent. Urgency and hunger for goals is non existent. Flat , mediocre football side.’

‘What was the point of all that relaxed sideways and backwards passing in the last minute of added time? Only to lose the ball tamely to a Newcastle player?

We don’t have the urgency or the drive that characterized the last two seasons. We just look flat, tired and devoid of ideas.

That was such a weird minute of football.’

‘A team that desperately needs a winner playing like they are holding on for a point.’

‘Absolute disgrace by Henderson, cowardly.’

‘Not a hope of retaining the Title i’m afraid.’

‘Well played Steve Bruce and Newcastle. Let’s just enjoy these last few days/weeks at the top of the league…’

‘Newcastle’s goal led a charmed life. That said not good enough.’

‘We’ve been poor tonight but I wish some people would stop slagging us off all the time. We’ve had shocking injuries and will still be top at xmas. I love the team no matter what, we don’t have a right to win every game.’

‘Well done Klopp.

Maybe spend New year trying to come up with a plan B to beat fodder sides.’

‘Don’t deserve to win.

Absolute sh.te.’

‘Why do keepers only have world class performances v us?’

‘Darlow had one at Spurs too. Good goalie.’

‘This is always a bad result for a team fighting for the title.’

‘Embarassing from us there.’

‘Disgraceful performance. Absolute sh.t show.’

