Opinion

Leicester fans comments point out very uncomfortable home truths for Newcastle supporters

Leicester fans enjoyed watching their team against Newcastle United last season.

Playing three times against each other, three wins for the Foxes, plus all three games with Leicester fans in attendance before lockdown.

A League Cup victory at St James Park against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United team, followed by 5-0 and 3-0 thrashings at the King Power and on Tyneside.

As has become the norm these days, Leicester fans are reaching for the stars, whilst Newcastle supporters hope their club just about hovers above the gutter.

When the two clubs meet these days, the comments from Leicester fans pre-match are constantly humiliating, no difference with the ones this time below.

Not much wrong with what they say but the truth hurts, simply pointing out how rubbish the football Newcastle played under Steve Bruce is, especially compared to what Leicester are capable of, whilst the hopes and expectations of the two fanbases couldn’t be any different.

A win for Leicester would take them third and a point off the top, defeat for Newcastle would make it six games without a win and leave them still hoping none of the bottom three put some results together.

How did it come to this?

Leicester fans commenting via their Foxes Talk message board:

‘If we lose to Steve Bruce and his team of players that cant string 3 passes together we should fold the club and start again in the Midland Alliance.’

‘This will be one of the worst, most pathetic teams we face all season. Only a win is acceptable.’

‘Newcastle are poor, off-form and just about the whole of the Geordie fan base seem to want rid of Bruce

Play the correct team and we should win this.

We are much better than Newcastle.’

‘I don’t see how anything other than a win is acceptable from the clubs point of view.

We’ve rested players against Palace, and paid the price, I am expecting to see the strongest 11 available.

Newcastle looked good but Liverpool, especially Salah, missed some brilliant chances. On another day, that’s 4-0 Liverpool.’

‘They played much better than I thought they would against Liverpool, but they’re still one of the worst teams in the league and anything less than a win would be hugely deflating.’

‘Newcastle put a shift in tonight, hopefully that means they’ll be exhausted on Sunday.’

‘As long as we don’t fluff our chances in front of goal (like liverpool) and we start on the front foot with high intensity Newcastle won’t be able to handle the heat. The longer the game goes 0-0 the more likely they will try to defend for the point. We’ve been here before it’s time to finish teams like newcastle off without mercy in the 1st half.’

‘Don’t know why we even attempt to predict our results. We don’t know which Leicester will turn up game by game, whether that be personnel or motivation levels. The quality of the opponent is largely irrelevant in predicting a result also when you look at who we’ve lost to and who we’ve beaten.

Saying all that, 3-0 city.’

‘People seem to forget that Perez is actually a very good player.

I just hope we turn up raring to go, rather than fluffing up a bunch of chances first half and giving them a morale boost.’

‘Calum Wilson always enjoys playing against us doesn’t he and will have fresh memories of the Bournemouth game last season. Good player, and likes to try and bully defenders through little cheap shots, pushing the defender after the ball has gone and will go down easily if needed.’

‘A favourable fixture for us, and not just because of how we’ve done recently against them.

With Stoke 6 days later, and then Southampton another 7 days, we can afford to go full strength (for the players available) for this game.’

‘3-0 Vardy, Maddison and Evans.’

‘As much as he frustrates the life out of me, perez is the best of a poor bunch on the right side… One thing he does do well is link up with and bring in to play our right backs.’

‘Newcastle are there for the taking and we should be going for it to stay in the running for Top 4. Not having any of this five-at-the-back nonsense.’

‘Must win if we have top 4 ambitions can’t throw points away against garbage anymore.’

‘As our best team is a lot better than Newcastle’s, we should win.

Make that MUST win.’

