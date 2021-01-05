Opinion

Leicester fans comments before AND after beating Newcastle United

Comments below from Leicester fans before AND after their team defeated Newcastle United.

Newcastle left in fifteenth place in the table whilst Leicester go third, only a point off top place.

This match made it four games between the two clubs since Steve Bruce was appointed, four defeats for Newcastle.

The pre-match comments from Leicester fans were not so easy to take, pointing out how lame Newcastle are these days under Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, with a win confidently expected.

Not much wrong with what they said but the truth hurts, Leicester fans pointing out how rubbish the football Newcastle play under Steve Bruce is, especially compared to what Leicester are capable of, whilst the hopes and expectations of the two fanbases couldn’t be any different.

Needless to say, when you read the post-match comments from Leicester fans, they didn’t see a lot to change their minds!

Leicester fans commenting via their Foxes Talk message board:

PRE-MATCH:

‘If we lose to Steve Bruce and his team of players that cant string 3 passes together we should fold the club and start again in the Midland Alliance.’

‘This will be one of the worst, most pathetic teams we face all season. Only a win is acceptable.’

‘Newcastle are poor, off-form and just about the whole of the Geordie fan base seem to want rid of Bruce

Play the correct team and we should win this.

We are much better than Newcastle.’

‘I don’t see how anything other than a win is acceptable from the clubs point of view.

We’ve rested players against Palace, and paid the price, I am expecting to see the strongest 11 available.

Newcastle looked good but Liverpool, especially Salah, missed some brilliant chances. On another day, that’s 4-0 Liverpool.’

‘They played much better than I thought they would against Liverpool, but they’re still one of the worst teams in the league and anything less than a win would be hugely deflating.’

‘Newcastle put a shift in tonight, hopefully that means they’ll be exhausted on Sunday.’

‘As long as we don’t fluff our chances in front of goal (like liverpool) and we start on the front foot with high intensity Newcastle won’t be able to handle the heat. The longer the game goes 0-0 the more likely they will try to defend for the point. We’ve been here before it’s time to finish teams like newcastle off without mercy in the 1st half.’

‘Newcastle are there for the taking and we should be going for it to stay in the running for Top 4. Not having any of this five-at-the-back nonsense.’

‘Must win if we have top 4 ambitions can’t throw points away against garbage anymore.’

‘As our best team is a lot better than Newcastle’s, we should win.

Make that MUST win.’

POST-MATCH:

‘Job done. Better second half.

I’d hate to be a Newcastle fan.’

‘Delighted with the win. Much improved second half. Bar the 5 minutes in or around the Carroll goal we deserved it. Newcastle looked like hammer throwers.’

‘Take the 3 points and move on. Hard fought and glad we were able to withstand the aerial stuff at the end. You always felt we would get our quality right on a couple of occasions.

I thought Evans were outstanding. Tielemans with a brilliant finish, wish he’d do that more.

Not the best of games but was always likely against a Bruce side.’

‘Not our best performance but it’s 3 points so we’ll take that.

God knows what Newcastle fans are thinking.’

‘They’ll bask in the warm glow of that point against the scousers for the rest of the season – they’ll be fine.’

‘Our late game management was terrible, pass around the back and keep possession when we want to score, play direct and keep on losing the ball when we want to hold onto a lead.’

‘Great end to the holiday season, brilliant 3 points and don’t care about any negativity right now woooooo!!!!!’

‘Both our goals were really well taken, another win against Newcastle, up to 3rd in the league and only 1 point behind top..

No complaining here.’

‘Good win. Made hard work of it due to rodgers change of tactics!’

‘Get in!

3 points at Newcastle to start the year again!

Could have done with clean sheet but win is the main thing.’

‘I think my prediction of a relegation battle this season may be a bit off…’

‘Glad to win but thought Newcastle were pretty poor in defence at times.

We thoroughly deserved the win, maybe by more if we’d taken some chances.’

‘First half was poor, after we scored, you could see the confidence come back and at that point you could see only one winner.’

‘The sort of performance that shows how far this team has come. Never firing on all cylinders but still won and three points is everything.’

‘We scored two beautiful goals, both the result of quick, dynamic attacks that caught Newcastle on their heels. Such a contrast to the slow, ponderous build up of the first half.

‘We have a squad full of excellent footballers.

Despite this win I don’t think any of them were truly outstanding over the 90 minutes today.

One day, though, when Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes and Vardy all find their best form together, we are really going to take a team as limited as Newcastle to the cleaners.’

‘Vardy’s movement is world class. If he is at the likes of Man City or Spurs he would be scoring even more. In this game he got himself into brilliant positions and could have easily scored at least two.

‘Rodgers so fortunate to have managed two of the most prolific strikers in world football in Vardy and Suarez.

Both have different strengths of course but both capable of absolutely dominating a defense with toughness, speed, and skill.’

‘On Newcastle, they spent the same on Joelinton and Almiron as we spent on Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Vardy, and Barnes.

Barnes has more goals this season than the two of them combined since they signed for Newcastle.

They are really awful, I keep hearing complaints that they don’t spend enough from Newcastle supporters, but really they spend their money really poorly.

They appear to buy a couple of big players every season and other than Perez I can’t think of anyone they’ve sold for big money.

We were by far the better side, they looked completely clueless and even though they pulled one back, you never really thought they’d equalise.

Having watched them and others a few times this season, they I would say are a worse team than Fulham. They have probably had good fortune this season in late penalties getting them back into games, where as Fulham have missed a few penalties.

I would have Newcastle finishing 4th bottom this season.’

‘My Newcastle supporting boss messaged this morning to say no football chat.

What’s the record for earliest sacking in a new year?’

‘We were never in doubt of the 3 points after we’d scored the first, regardless of the Soyuncu sub.

Peoples judgement are clouded by the nerves at the end of the game. We were in total control and saw it out pretty well.’

‘If Carroll started up front with Wilson would we have surrendered the initiative all game to a very poor attacking team, cos they had a big man up front?’

