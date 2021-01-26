Opinion

Leeds fans with strong comments about playing Newcastle United tonight at St James Park

Leeds fans have enjoyed a rollercoaster season so far.

At the moment they are hoping to come out of a dip in form, as they have lost all of their games in 2021 so far.

A 3-0 away defeat to Tottenham and 1-0 home loss to Brighton, both in the Premier League, as well as an embarrassing 3-0 FA Cup exit to Crawley Town.

Before then though, Leeds fans were watching their team on a bit of an up, beating Newcastle 5-2 on 16 December 2020 and though they followed that with a 6-2 defeat at Old Trafford, they ended 2020 with a 1-0 home win over Burnley and a 5-0 demolition of Allardyce’s West Brom at the Hawthorns.

For Newcastle United of course, they have followed that 5-2 defeat at Leeds 41 days ago, with a run of another nine games without a win. Seven defeats and two draws, with only two goals scored in the nine matches and 14 conceded.

Leeds fans never quite sure what is going to happen next under Marcelo Bielsa but as you can from the comments below, Newcastle United are seen as the ideal opponents to get 2021 belatedly kickstarted.

With their high tempo playing style, Leeds will be hoping to benefit from their ten day break leading up to this match, whilst Newcastle were as woeful as ever in that lame defeat at Villa on Saturday night.

Leeds fans commenting via their Marching On Together message board:

‘I think we’ll win 3-1. We’ll be playing on a decent playing surface, which will help a lot.

If Llorente’s back and Ayling at right back that gives us stability at the back and better options going forward. Newcastle are shocking, largely down to the negative approach that Bruce takes. He would ruin any team with his lack of tactics. they surrender the pitch and possession and just hope something will fall for them.

There are some decent players there, but they’re wasted on Bruce.’

‘If Bruce stays they could quite easily go down. Absolutely no plan at all.

If they sack Bruce then it could turn round quickly for them, as they have some decent players.

Their club is in an absolute mess with Ashley and co. Bruce should have gone already, mainly down to the lack of any tactics or playing style. But their board seems crazy enough to keep him on and if that’s the case we should be very thankful.’

‘Allan Saint-Maximin is their most influential player, inconsistent but at his best he is an absolute baller who would walk into most teams starting 11.

Have never been there to watch Leeds, but I went a few times to St James Park when I lived up there just to experience it, great atmosphere.

They seem to be in freefall at the moment.’

‘A great opportunity to show our true form again against a team lacking confidence and cohesion who are dropping like a stone in the PL table.

Was in the sky last time we played the geordies in their 2017 championship promotion season when Chris Wood scored an equaliser in the 90th minute, nearly ended up on the moon.

Absolute nightmare exiting the ground as the police divided 1000’s of crammed Leeds/Newcastle fans in the concourse, potential crushing incident……scary!’

‘Have been to St James Park once, back in 77/78, like most aways in that era, getting from coach to ground and back in one piece was an art. We lost 3-2 as well.’

‘The lads have had their winter break. No reason why they shouldn’t beat Newcastle again comfortably.

One of the worst sides I have seen this season and I think its probably a blessing for the Newcastle players that the fans are not at the ground.

Its gone toxic up there with Bruce in charge. The fans bang on about how Bruce has taken them backwards.

Looking from the outside its hard to disagree.’

‘First Leeds visit to St James Park: Boxing Day 1973 – Won 1-0 with a Madeley winner. A nightmare getting back to the station.

Last Leeds visit: April 1995 – Won 2-1 McAllister and Yeboah. A nightmare getting back to the car.

Last Visit: Brazil v New Zealand, 2012 Olympics. Brazil won 3-0. Absolutely no trouble getting back to work in Longbenton.

Absolutely no confidence throughout the Newcastle team and hopefully they won’t sack Bruce until after Tuesday.’

‘Majority of us expecting a Leeds victory, lets hope we see a performance to savour.’

‘Amazing that players can play appallingly poor in their last three matches and still retain their places, although apart from Pablo there aren’t any other options which would improve that team.’

‘Lets hope for a win we havent scored a goal this year yet, or won a game, much needed 3 points cause I cant see any addition to the squad happening.’

‘Be interesting on here if we get turned over by a sh.t team with another sh.t manager. Hopefully not.’

‘I am sick and fed up with Bielsa playing square pegs in round holes.’

‘We need to win this one for confidence, belief and whatever positive spin I can think of.

Tough run of fixtures coming up after this game so lets get another 3pts in the piggy bank we may need cash them in later.

The lads should be fresh and raring to go. I can’t think of a better team to play to get the show back on the road.’

