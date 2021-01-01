News

Jonny Evans determined to celebrate new contract by hammering Newcastle United again

Jonny Evans has Newcastle United in his sights.

The 32 year old having signed a new contract on New Year’s Eve that extends his stay at Leicester until summer 2023, now wanting to celebrate it with another hammering of Newcastle.

It is a year ago today when Leicester travelled to Tyneside for a New Year Day’s game.

The usual ultra defensive Steve Bruce tactics saw Leicester invited to totally dominate the match, Newcastle with only 23% possession and two efforts on target, the Foxes 77% possession and 17 shots, 10 of them on target. The match ended 3-0 to the visitors but it could have been far far more embarrassing.

That followed the earlier trip to the King Power, Newcastle smashed 5-0 with Steve Bruce’s team failing to have a single corner or effort on target.

When you add a League Cup defeat at St James Park where Steve Bruce made seven changes to his team and Brendan Rodgers only one, things can surely only get better for Bruce and his players, can’t they…?

You can only hope, however, the reality is that this season yet again is confirming the directions of the two clubs.

Leicester in third, playing great attacking football under a progressive manager, having just opened a stunning new £95m training complex, doing everything they can on and off the pitch to be successful.

Newcastle in fourteenth hoping not to get dragged into a relegation battle, continuing to play terrible negative football under a Head Coach that is out of his depth, whilst Mike Ashley refuses show any ambition to be successful on or off the pitch, including not allowing any investment in the infrastructure – the state of the art ‘essential’ new training complex promised by Ashley in 2013 just one of the many promises not kept by the NUFC owner.

Jonny Evans speaking to LCFC TV about Sunday’s match at Newcastle:

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to.

“We played them actually on New Year’s Day last year.

“It’s a similar time of the year to be playing them, and hopefully, we can put in a performance like we did last season. It was a very good victory for us.

“I think you can always look back to the season before and remember how you performed. That can definitely give us confidence.

“We scored some great goals that day, and some of our play, I think we played with three at the back that day and we changed the formation for that game.

“Some of the football we played was really, really good, and there were some great finishes. I think [James] Maddison was on the scoresheet and Hamza [Choudhury] nicked one.”

“They’re a team that like to sit back and try and make it difficult for teams, and try to hit teams on the break.

“There’s one of the home games, when Brendan first came in, they [Newcastle won 1-0 under Rafa Benitez, following up the 2-1 victory the season before at Leicester] managed to get a result against us at King Power Stadium and we were able to rectify that the next season.

“We know that they’re going to be tough to break down.

“Steve Bruce will have them really well organised, and that will be the challenge for us – to try and break them down and get a goal early on in the game.”

