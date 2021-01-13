Opinion

Jamie Redknapp makes it look like Harry is the credible one in his family

Jamie Redknapp has achieved the impossible.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham player going far beyond anything that he ever delivered as a player.

Talking about Newcastle United ahead of Tuesday night’s match at Bramall Lane, he actually managed to make Harry Redknapp look like he is the credible one in their family.

Jamie Redknapp doing everything he could to make you think his dad is the one with at least some integrity.

As has become the norm, the pundit conversation centred around Steve Bruce.

Jamie Redknapp choosing to blame the previous manager rather than the oaf in charge now.

The Sky Sports pundit saying about the terrible football Newcastle fans are watching: ‘This has been a by-product of Rafa Benitez. Newcastle fans will say it was better under Rafa, it wasn’t.’

Rafa Benitez last took charge of an NUFC game 20 months ago.

Steve Bruce inherited a team with a defence that had conceded the seventh least goals in each of Rafa’s two Premier League seasons, last season Bruce turned it into the seventh worst and this season currently the sixth worst. Last season Steve Bruce also managed the lowest NUFC goals total in the Premier League for 22 years.

In Rafa’s final 16 PL games, Newcastle picked up the fifth highest number of points and scored the fifth highest number of goals, in his final 28 PL matches, NUFC had the eighth highest number of points.

Rafa was starved of transfer funds by Mike Ashley, who as soon as Steve Bruce arrived changed that, Newcastle having had a net spend of £100m+, almost all on attacking players, in Bruce’s first three transfer windows.

Jamie Redknapp declares: ‘Players that have signed haven’t really worked out, which doesn’t help Steve Bruce.’

So is that Rafa’s fault as well???

Yes Rafa’s football wasn’t the best to watch a lot of the time but performances and entertainment came and went, the Spaniard made the best of what he had, relying on loans and bargain basement buys such as £5m Stoke reserve Joselu up front. Under Steve Bruce we have just flatlined, every performance is pretty much the same and the majority of games no more than two shots on target, the wins / points that are achieved almost always come from a brilliant Darlow display, dogged defending and scoring one or both of the shots on target.

Jamie Redknapp portrays the Newcastle fans as deluded because they want to see more attacking football, the Sky Sports man saying lots of other clubs want the same, as though NUFC supporters are asking for something beyond belief. When in reality they just want to see a more attacking line-up and tactics using the players who are already at the club, trying to have more possession than the 34% they had against Sheffield United, which is pretty much the norm. The reality is that Newcastle are the very worst team to watch in the Premier League, no other club is so unnecessarily negative as NUFC under Bruce. Whether it is Brighton, Leicester, Everton, West Ham, Leeds, Fulham, Southampton, Villa…they all play better football than Newcastle, no matter the quality of the players they have available.

Jamie Redknapp lets slip the big problem of course, why he is an absolute waste of space as a pundit when it comes to Newcastle United under this Head Coach.

Talking before last night’s match, Jamie Redknapp declared: ‘I like Steve Bruce’, this covers pretty much every one of the pundits and indeed journalists as well. The NUFC Head Coach has been around football for over four decades and must indeed be a canny bloke, such is his popularity.

However, that should not impact on their professionalism BUT it massively does, time after time.

If Newcastle United had appointed some random foreign boss who Jamie Redknapp had never met, a Steve Hasenhuttl or Marcelo Bruce, there is no way he would be making the same comments on Newcastle and their Head Coach, not a chance.

Even if Newcastle do descend into the relegation zone, the likes of Jamie Redknapp and the rest will continue to blame everything but Steve Bruce.

The biggest classic last night was Jamie Redknapp saying Steve Bruce has been doing a ‘reasonable job’ and getting ‘reasonable results’, then went on to predict Newcastle would make it eight games without a win and lose to Sheffield United who hadn’t won for over six months in the league and had lost 18 of their last 20 PL matches, drawing the other two!

Jamie Redknapp talking on Sky Sports before Sheffield United 1 Newcastle United 0:

“I like Steve Bruce.

“I have gone on record for thinking he is doing a reasonable job at the club.

“Newcastle fans will want more, they want possession based football, they want to be more exciting, but it hasn’t happened like that in years.

“They want a bit of excitement and I get all of that.

“But they haven’t got [Allan] Saint-Maximin, which is a bit of a problem because he is one of their most exciting players.

“Of course you want to be playing better football, getting up the pitch, making it more exciting, but so do a lot of clubs.

“This has been a by-product of Rafa Benitez.

“Newcastle fans will say it was better under Rafa, it wasn’t.

“I watched a lot of football when Benitez was manager [at Newcastle] and it wasn’t enjoyable.

“At times, this isn’t enjoyable.

“But they are getting reasonable results.

“Players that have signed haven’t really worked out, which doesn’t help Steve Bruce.

“But make no mistake, this is a results-based business and if they don’t win today, he’s going to come under huge pressure.

“The result against Brentford wasn’t a good one, then losing against Arsenal in the FA Cup, they need to start doing better.”

Match prediction?:

“I think Sheffield United will win tonight”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 12 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Ryan Fraser 45 red card

Sheff Utd:

Sharp 73 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 66% (61%) Newcastle 34% (39%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 17 (10) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Sheff Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Sheff Utd 5 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Murphy 84), Schar, Fernandez (Carroll 77), Clark, Dummett (Ritchie 74), Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron, Anderson

