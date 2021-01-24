News

Jamie Redknapp is simply embarrassing – If it was Steveo Bruceyo he wouldn’t be saying it

Jamie Redknapp is at it again.

Explaining to Newcastle United fans what the issues are at their club.

It is very generous of experts such as Jamie Redknapp to do this for us, as obviously NUFC supporters aren’t capable of understanding such complicated matters.

Actually, Jamie Redknapp has had plenty already to say about Newcastle United and was also working on the Sheffield United match 12 days ago.

Remember, that was when Steve Bruce was ‘only’ on a run of seven games without a win and the team having scored only one goal in eight hours of football…

Jamie Redknapp talking on Sky Sports before Sheffield United 1 Newcastle United 0 – Tuesday 12 January:

“I like Steve Bruce. I have gone on record for thinking he is doing a reasonable job at the club.

“Newcastle fans will want more, they want possession based football, they want to be more exciting, but it hasn’t happened like that in years. They want a bit of excitement and I get all of that.

“Of course you want to be playing better football, getting up the pitch, making it more exciting, but so do a lot of clubs.

“This has been a by-product of Rafa Benitez.

“Newcastle fans will say it was better under Rafa, it wasn’t.

“I watched a lot of football when Benitez was manager [at Newcastle] and it wasn’t enjoyable.

“At times, this isn’t enjoyable. But they are getting reasonable results.

“Players that have signed haven’t really worked out, which doesn’t help Steve Bruce.”

Moving on and Saturday night saw Jamie Redknapp working on the Villa match, this is what he had to say after his mate Steve Bruce had moved on to ten matches without a win and only one goal scored in thirteen hours of football.

Jamie Redknapp talking on Sky Sports after Newcastle lost 2-0 at Aston Villa:

“Even if they [Newcastle] did change the manager, [and] there is a possibility they could.

“I don’t see a new manager coming in and changing too much with squad..

“When I look at Villa and think of all the stars you could sell, I can’t see too many Newcastle players you would get money for. I’m thinking Saint-Maximin, maybe a gamble on him, not big money. Not many…and they are not good enough.

“You could go and get Rafa back, maybe that’s something they’d look at, or that’s the fans’ dream maybe.

“But I don’t think he changes anything with this squad.

“Fundamentally, there is so many things wrong with that club.

“And one of things that has bothered me for a while is the Academy.

“Years ago they always had a superstar Geordie, you look at Gazza, Waddle, Beardsley.

“Even Lee Clark when I was a kid, coming through, Steve Watson, players like that.

“There’s no kids coming through, that used to be a football hotbed Newcastle, where is the talent?

“Why are they not producing their own players? Like they used to do for so many years.

“Even the likes of Alan Shearer and Michael Carrick, Alan Shearer had to go to Southampton and Michael Carrick to West Ham. But there were so many good Geordie players.

“Why are these kids not playing football in the streets anymore, like they used to? And bringing young players through?

“Elliot Anderson, 18 years of age, he might be one for the future. The Longstaff brothers have done ok but I’m talking about superstars.

“That club, the fans, deserve…they’ve always had a superstar player, there isn’t one now.

“It’s a mess, it’s a mess right now.

“I feel for Steve Bruce, I feel for the fans, it’s not good enough.

“But he [Steve Bruce] is trying his heart out, you can see it, you know him…you can feel his pain there.”

Jamie Redknapp is simply embarrassing – If it was Steveo Bruceyo he wouldn’t be saying all this nonsense.

If it was some random foreign boss at Newcastle United, Jamie Redknapp and the rest would be absolutely slaughtering the NUFC manager with what we are seeing.

It isn’t because Redknapp (and others) are anti-foreigner, it is simply because he / they have such a close friendship with Steve Bruce and he (Bruce) is one of the football family.

Using Redknapp’s reasoning, why does any football club get rid of their manager?

Why did Aston Villa change managers back in October 2018?

Oh, that’s right, because Steve Bruce was absolutely useless and going to put them at risk of relegation to League One, Dean Smith replaces him and turns that season into promotion, survival last season and then major progress this season. Yes they have spent money but would Villa have made this progress under Steve Bruce if he’d stayed? Don’t laugh! Bruce took over a far better NUFC base put together by Rafa Benitez, including a defence that had the seventh best goals conceded record in 2017/18 and 2018/19, then Bruce given more than £100m in terms of net spending on players, yet we see this total mess.

Yes, Leicester never should have brought Rodgers in, what were Southampton doing appointing Hasenhuttl? Why did Leeds bother with Bielsa?

Go back to when Rafa Benitez was belatedly brought in during March 2016 after the mess created by Ashley and McClaren, after a few matches to get his feet under the table which included a narrow 1-0 defeat away to imminent champions Leicester and a draw in a tricky derby against the mackems, Rafa ended the season with a run of six games that brought three wins and three draws. Getting draws against both Liverpool away and Man City at home after going behind in both matches, as well as 5-1 demolition of Tottenham when NUFC had to play most of the match with 10 men.

Rafa Benitez (or another competent / good / very good manager) wouldn’t turn this Newcastle team into world beaters BUT beyond doubt he would improve them.

As for the deflection argument Jamie Redknapp tries, about lack of young talent. Rafa Benitez as a condition of staying was insisting on proper investment in the Academy and of course the first team training complex to be built that was promised eight years ago by Mike Ashley.

Steve Bruce isn’t bothered about all of that, he was just so desperate to get the NUFC job under any circumstances he accepts any old rubbish from Ashley.

It is total nonsense what Jamie Redknapp says anyway, this past conveyor belt of young superstar talent coming through in the past, certainly whilst most of us have been fans. It is 35-40 years when Waddle, Beardsley and Gazza became Newcastle first teamers AND only Gazza came through as a kid, Beardsley signed from Vancouver Whitecaps and Waddle famously from local non-league club Tow Law.

The only other real outbreak of local NUFC talent was in the early 90s when Clark, Elliott, Watson, Thompson, Howey and one or two others all came through around the same time.

The Academy is one of many things that needs care and attention and investment BUT is not the big reason why Newcastle United are such a mess on the pitch now, it is Steve Bruce who owns that.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 January 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Aston Villa:

Watkins 13, Traore 42

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Aston Villa 59% (60%) Newcastle 41% (40%)

Total shots were Aston Villa 14 (7) Newcastle 7 (4)

Shots on target Aston Villa 5 (3) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Aston Villa 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Manquillo (Saint-Maximin 71), Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron (Gayle 81), Lewis, Wilson, Carroll (Fraser 71)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy

