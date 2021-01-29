News

Issues raised by Steve Bruce press conference on Friday

Steve Bruce was up in front of the media once again on Friday.

This time there was no calling his players ‘sh.te’ and he also lifted the ban on newspaper journalists, allowing questions from three of them, as well as speaking to the TV and radio journalists.

He was speaking on the back of this shocking run of no wins in nine weeks and only two goals scored in the last fourteen hours of football.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking across a wide spectrum of issues, some of the quotes below.

Steve Bruce pre-Everton press conference:

“Fede Fernández won’t make it unfortunately.

“Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett trained yesterday so we’ll see how they are.

“It may be a bit early for the two of them.

“We played very, very well [in the home fixture against Everton].

“We know we’re capable and to be capable we need everybody fit and healthy and we’re edging towards that.

“I was pleased with the second half against Leeds so let’s hope we can build on that.”

Steve Bruce on Graeme Jones appointment:

“It’s something we looked at the best part of two months ago.

“We wanted to get somebody with different ideas who could give us a freshness and work alongside Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew.

“We made a few calls but Graeme was always our number one choice.”

Steve Bruce speaking to BBC Newcastle on transfers:

“We’ve lost out on one in the last 24 hours, which would have been a nice addition; unfortunately, he’s gone elsewhere.

“He was the big target of mine but, unfortunately, got away.

“We’re still hopeful – we’ll keep trying.

“A loan deal at this time is difficult but it worked for us last year.

“To bring anybody in, we have to let somebody out.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports:

“Steve Bruce confirms Hamza Choudhury is a player he likes, but he’s still unsure if Leicester will let him leave on loan.

“Jetro Willems is a non-starter due to lack of match practice.”

Keith Downie quoting Steve Bruce about getting fanmail, when asked about supporters wanting him out:

“I can bring you in a pile of letters I signed only yesterday.

“People wishing me good luck, telling me to keep bashing away.

“Not all doom and gloom but I understand their frustration totally.

“It feels more unique here because of the unbelievable fan base we have.”

Steve Bruce speaking to Sky Sports about making signings:

“We have had to be patient but we are still hopeful.

“I have one or two calls to make to certain managers in the next 24 hours.

“We are still hopeful we will get one or two over the line.”

(Asked about Matt Ritchie situation and would he be able to go if ‘right offer’ came in?)

“He has been a very good player and still is a very good player for the club.

“His frustration is he’s not playing week in week out.

“Right offer? Look, anybody in the squad, if the right offer comes along…

“Matty has been here a long time, so it would take a hell of an offer.”

To try and sum up the above and other stuff Steve Bruce said:

Everton availability:

Fernandez not back for a while then and with Tuesday’s key home game against Palace, surely the likes of Dummett and Clark won’t be risked against Everton, after so little training preparation.

DeAndre Yedlin’s visa issues have been sorted and he is available.

Transfers in:

Still nobody has arrived and only three days until the window closes at 11pm on Monday (1 February).

Steve Bruce says he missed out on his top target, claims from some media that this was Jesse Lingard.

Jetro Willems isn’t a target after not playing any football – last game he played was for Newcastle over a year ago.

Hamza Choudhury now appears confirmed as the main target but the midfielder has only played 70 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Transfers out:

Matt Ritchie is available but ‘it would take a hell of an offer’ to sign him according to Steve Bruce. I’m not sure why, Ritchie clearly not first choice any more and hasn’t started in the Premier League for a month, indeed only 16 minutes off the bench. Plus Ritchie turns 32 in September.

Fanmail:

Absolutely mental this, Steve Bruce claiming he is getting loads of letters in the post from Newcastle fans telling him he’s doing a great job and to carry on. We covered this HERE earlier in more detail.

A tough game on Saturday against an Everton side with four wins and a draw in their last six games.

