Independent analysis comparing Sean Longstaff to 7 other Premier League midfielders

Sean Longstaff made his first team debut for Newcastle United on 29 August 2018, a 3-1 League Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The first Premier League minutes were on Boxing Day 2018 as a sub at Anfield in a 4-0 defeat by Liverpool.

Then a first PL start in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea on 12 January 2019.

That game at Stamford Bridge kicking off a two month period when we saw almost certainly the best of Sean Longstaff for Newcastle United, so far.

Impressing alongside Isaac Hayden, the highlight no doubt was the 2-1 PL win at St James Park when Sean Longstaff won the penalty which ended up providing the match winner.

A local lad through the ranks, making his NUFC first team debut at 20, Sean Longstaff is now 23 and has made 57 first team appearances for the club he has always supported, including 44 starts.

Injuries and fitness issues have played a part, as well as a change of manager, plus varying levels of form.

What have we seen though so far in this 2020/21 Premier League season?

This table published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) compares Sean Longstaff to seven other Premier League central midfielders.

Using 14 different measurements, how has Sean Longstaff…measured up?

As always, you have to take into account the shockingly negative tactics inflicted by Steve Bruce at Newcastle United, all of these seven clubs featuring players above, give their central midfielders a far better platform to perform than Sean Longstaff gets.

