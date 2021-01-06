News

Independent analysis comparing Isaac Hayden to 7 other Premier League midfielders

Isaac Hayden was one of many excellent signings Rafa Benitez made whilst at Newcastle United, signed for a reported £4m from Arsenal in summer 2016, as Rafa needed to totally rebuild the team / squad after relegation.

Making his NUFC debut as a 21 year old on 5 August 2016, Isaac Hayden has now made 144 first team appearances for Newcastle United.

After looking sure to leave in recent years, largely due to family health issues, a recent new contract and interviews with the midfielder suggest that the way is no cleared for him to stay on Tyneside indefinitely.

If Isaac Hayden sees out this new recently signed extended NUFC deal, it would take him up to summer 2026, fully ten years at St James Park.

Now aged 25, Isaac Hayden should be in his prime, but how good is he?

For Newcastle fans, I’m confident the vast majority would see Hayden as the best central midfielder at the club, though that does come with a proviso that none of the others have exactly convinced they are the answer. Although these recent games have seen Matty Longstaff giving everybody some encouragement with a bit of promise on his return to the starting eleven.

Not the biggest sample but in 10 Premier League starts for Isaac Hayden this season, Newcastle have picked up 11 points.

Without him in the starting eleven this season it is a slightly better eight points from six PL matches. However, in two of those Isaac Hayden came off the bench, when stepping onto the pitch Newcastle losing to Fulham but ending up drawing 1-1, whilst against Everton, NUFC scored the winning goal a minute after he stepped onto the pitch.

This table published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) compares Isaac Hayden to seven other Premier League central midfielders, giving Newcastle fans a bit of a different perspective from independent analysis.

Using 14 different measurements, how has Isaac Hayden done so far this season?

So how well do you think Isaac Hayden matches up? (The Other14 have also done a similar comparison between Sean Longstaff and seven other Premier League midfielders, which you can see HERE)

