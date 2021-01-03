Opinion

‘I’m finished with Steve Bruce – Absolutely furious’

Happy New Year everyone and may I begin by saying many thanks to The Mag for publishing an article I wrote regarding Steve Bruce.

It was about his comments during his time so far at Newcastle United.

However, I now have to say after today’s 1-2 reverse against Leicester City, I’m finished with Steve Bruce – Absolutely furious!!

The gist of my article written yesterday, was to highlight the amount of times Steve Bruce had uttered the words: “We gave the ball away too cheaply,” game after game, without seemingly any clue how to change / solve such a problem. So imagine my disgust when I read his comments post-Leicester…

“We gave the ball away cheaply on both occasions and Leicester punished us.

“The one thing you don’t want to do when you’re arguably having your best spell after half time is give the ball away. It’s something we have to improve on.” – Steve Bruce

I’ve had it with him. Finished! Done! It’s not even a joke anymore.

There’s only so much rubbish I can take coming from such a charlatan of a manager, such a buffoon of an individual that you get to the stage where you can’t take him even remotely seriously. Lord knows how the players feel.

Tactics? Ok, we’re not all blessed as great tacticians.

Fitness and man management? Ok, we’re not all up to date with sports medicine and/or muscle and injury protocols, although common sense would surely step in somewhere.

His backroom staff would surely have an input so there are no excuses for both to be so painfully wrong, but it’s the waffle, the drivel. The shameless bluffing management that this oaf seems to get away with.

Like I said at the start, many thanks for putting the article I wrote up. Journalists should read it, Steve Bruce himself should read it, then maybe some sort of self-improvement could take place because I couldn’t believe that the same comment was staring at me this Sunday afternoon after yet another game of football.

Well done to the players as ever for battling their way through, despite the awful tactics. I can’t bring myself to go into details about those sorts of things due to Steve Bruce, he REALLY has got me that annoyed with those comments.

As things stand, this idiot needs to be as far away from this club as possible.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Sunday 3 January 2.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Carroll 82

Leicester:

Maddison 55, Tielemans 72

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 57% (60%) Newcastle 43% (40%)

Total shots were Leicester 9 (3) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Leicester 3 (0) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Leicester 6 (3) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Robert Jones

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Carroll 79), Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron (Murphy 64), Joelinton (Shelvey 65), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Krafth, Gayle, Hendrick, Dummett, Manquillo

(Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 Match Report – ‘Not as bad as expected’ – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Leicester 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

