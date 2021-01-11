Opinion

I’ll be watching Newcastle United on Tuesday without alcohol – Is this medically safe?

I have taken the pledge, well kind of anyway.

Under considerable pressure heading into the new year and all that to improve / mend by ways, I have given up alcohol.

Well when I say I have given up alcohol, I obviously don’t mean permanently.

Nor indeed, to be honest, have I given it up totally. Instead I have pledged to the wife that I won’t drink through the week.

So my work, sorry drink, pattern will be four days off (Monday to Thursday), three days on (Friday to Sunday).

I am doing pretty well so far, though there again it has only been a week.

Happy to report though that when indeed you do take action and cut down your drinking, when you do then have one after a week (well four days) off it, it doesn’t half taste good!

The big challenge awaits though, watching Steve Bruce’s Brazil 1970 style Mags without the assistance of alcohol.

I must admit, I’m now starting to get really worried.

Has anybody else actually attempted to watch us play under Steve Bruce during this virus era, without having a steady supply of booze to hand?

Indeed, is this actually medically safe to try? |

Watching Newcastle United play on Tuesday against Sheffield United without the assistance of alcohol to numb the senses, this is serious.

I did try to renegotiate with the wife to try and delay my no drinking through the week until after the end of the season…but she is having none of it.

To make matters so much worse, I have also realised just how badly I have failed to do my research, before agreeing to what is looking now a very very rash decision.

I can’t seriously believe my timing.

If I successfully make it through Tuesday night’s TV game at Bramall Lane, guess what?

Yes, our following game is on the Monday (18 January), at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Then just when you think it truly can’t get any worse, I find that after that it Leeds at home on…Tuesday(!) 26 January.

My suggestion of moving the weekend to Monday – Wednesday didn’t go down well.

I safely round the month off with Everton away on Saturday 30 January, a 12.30pm kick-off meaning the drinking starting nice and early that particular day.

Only for then the first match of February to fall on Wednesday 3 February, Crystal Palace at home.

This is beyond belief, when have we ever had three midweek matches in a row, never mind four out of five, especially outside the festive period.

My wife tells me that I will be a better man coming out the other side of this but I remain to be convinced.

Whilst when she tells me that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, it doesn’t exactly fill me with confidence, having to come through the ‘doesn’t kill you’ bit first, before I can be ‘stronger’ and feel the benefits.

Wish me luck on this alcohol free adventure, I’m just off to put the kettle on.

