Opinion

I have never been one to jump on the bandwagon to get rid of a Manager or Coach at Newcastle United.

Even though sometimes it is difficult to see what we are trying to do match to match, never mind having a long-term ‘strategy’ for the club.

This applies to our current owner as much as those previously in control.

Our current Head Coach, who I am sure is a decent bloke, seems well liked – especially in the press and by various pundits on the TV, but by his own admission he is not a great manager/coach.

To be honest, that has been pretty evident over a period of time and the constant excuses will never endear him to anyone, whether players, owners or supporters.

Steve Bruce has the title ‘Newcastle United Head Coach’ and in simple terms, his job is to work with the other coaches at the club to make the most of the players we have. To pick the best system to suit them and give the players confidence in him, the system they are playing, as well as support them (at least in public), even if deep down he may feel they are not good enough.

He is patently failing on most, if not all, of these counts at the minute, which is sad to see as it appears he has lost the will to even present a front to the public.

I find it quite amazing that there are reports the players wanted to play three at the back and he has gone along with this. If he is the Head Coach then surely Steve Bruce should be the one dictating the tactics? If this is true, it shows that the players do not have confidence in Steve Bruce to do the job.

It also seems as though most people appear to think that playing three centre-backs is negative. In my opinion it is not, instead what has been happening is that Steve Bruce has been playing a back five with two defensive midfielders in front of them!

I just don’t get it, the problem is the set-up of the team and selection of the players. not the formation, and this is where the Head Coach should come in to organise them. It all seems at the moment as if Steve Bruce is just accepting the way we are playing (except for his rant which was ridiculous), he has no passion left and his downbeat attitude is mirrored by the players. As they say, the team is a reflection of their manager and sadly we are at the moment.

What to do now is a tough one, who would we get to do a job at Newcastle United at the moment?

I am sure there are dozens of managers, or would be managers, who would jump at the job irrespective of our plight. Alternatives who even given a relatively short time, may just be able to give the players more confidence and help the team stay in the Premier League.

For me, NUFC are certainly not the worst squad in the league, we just look it at the moment.

Sadly, Steve Bruce is not the answer for us and the sooner our current owner makes a decision on this, the better for all concerned, to put Steve Bruce out of his and our misery.

