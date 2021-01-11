Opinion

I count at least these 19 Newcastle United squad members who lack the necessary quality

I have had a good look at this Newcastle United squad.

I would suggest everybody else should do the same.

Well guys, lets get real with the lack of quality in our so called Newcastle United “team” and squad.

The reality is that with this Newcastle United squad, we have an abundance of average players to call on:

Goalkeepers:

Mark Gillespie

Defenders:

Emil Krafth, DeAndre Yedlin, Javier Manquillo, Paul Dummett, Jamal Lewis, Fabian Shar and possibly our captain/leader – Jamaal Lascelles

Midfielders:

Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Jeff Hendrick, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie, Christian Atsu

Forwards:

Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto

Sometimes the organist can get a “tune” out of his band but very rarely are we entertained.

We have so many long term issues to deal with in regard to this Newcastle United squad. Whether that is the renewal of contracts, lack of signings, the list goes on and on.

Happy New Year.

