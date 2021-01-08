Opinion

I can see into the future…Newcastle stitched up and PL approve Saudi takeover of Leeds

I have read article after article, from an abundance of sources, regarding an eventual takeover of our beloved football club.

Now I would like to offer my take on future events.

Firstly, I believe that the Premier League will do everything possible to drag this stalemate out as long as possible, in the hope that Newcastle United are relegated at the end of this season.

This will take the pressure off them from making any further decisions regarding this Newcastle United takeover.

Furthermore, relegation will result in the Saudi PIF (or any other potential buyer) walking away.

Who would pay Mike Ashley his valuation (which wouldn’t change) for a football club with talentless players and a dinosaur for a manager. That is problem solved for the Premier League.

This of course, will not worry our forward thinking current owner.

Why? Because he can continue to pursue his legal case against the PL, eventually securing a large amount of compensation for a lost sale resulting from the initial delays relating to the Owner and Directors test. Happy days Mr Ashley.

What does all this mean?

Mike Ashley gets his money, plus the parachute money. He can keep Bruce to battle on in the Championship where he belongs, selling a number of half reasonable players to raise more cash for the Fat Controller.

The Premier League are rid of NUFC which suits them and the big six, who will proceed to restructure the Premier League to further benefit the elite.

A Saudi consortium bid for Leeds United will pass the Premier League owner and director test and Leeds become the dominant force in football worldwide.

What do we the fans and the wider city get from this?

Simple…nothing. As is the norm for the entire Ashley era.

However, according to the media, that is all we as dedicated fans deserve.

I will close with this.

If Steve Bruce was a true Geordie and a genuine Newcastle fan, he would have walked away many, many weeks ago.

If he cannot secure three points against Sheffield United, the above events will become reality, we are doomed.

