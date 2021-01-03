Opinion

Hoping for a draw at home to Leicester City shows just how far Newcastle United have fallen

Leicester City at home is upon us.

A very tough game that I don’t hold out much hope for, as far as winning goes, a draw would be a very good result.

If Newcastle could then go to Sheffield United and win the following league fixture, five points would be a very decent return from three matches (Liverpool, Leicester and Sheff Utd), but I’m certainly not banking on it happening.

Hoping for just a draw at St James Park against Leicester says it all in terms of how far we have fallen as a club, though I mean no disrespect towards Leicester in saying that, as they deserve all the credit they get.

They are competitive, progressive, ambitious, play good football, communicative with their own fan base, they are a properly run football club nowadays and I was happy for them when they won the Premier league in 2016, I’d rather see them win the league than the big six any day of the week. A shining example of what a bit of ambition, hard work and backing can see you achieve.

Completely the polar opposite of what Newcastle United are and have been for much of these last 13 years.

The last 10 league meetings have seen Leicester win seven and Newcastle victorious in the other three. Maybe a draw is long overdue due to the law of averages.

Maybe even a win, as we haven’t beaten them at St James Park since a 1-0 win in 2014, losing all four other home meetings since: 0-3, 2-3, 0-2 and 0-3. Not good reading at all.

As I’ve mentioned, I’m not confident in any way of winning this one, Sheffield United away is our biggest game in the latest sequence of games that has included Liverpool and Man City. With now Leicester, then Arsenal to follow the Sheffield United game. A difficult run of games in which we are unlikely to get much out of them, unless we can beat Sheffield United.

It sounds unambitious and pessimistic hoping for / expecting so little, but that’s where we are with Steve Bruce, unacceptable it is and I’m sick of feeling that way.

The hope of progression left me when Rafa Benitez departed, even worse when the takeover crashed.

I back all the efforts made by the parties to try and resurrect the the takeover, what I don’t want though are more months and months of a takeover circus playing out, like it did in 2020. Just report if there’s an actual development, no more.

I sincerely hope it happens but I feel it’s gone, however, the transfer window is now open so I’m expecting the so called interested buyers to return for four weeks before they magically disappear back into hibernation.

Let’s hope for a better 2021 anyway.

Comments welcome.

