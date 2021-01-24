Opinion

‘Harry Redknapp the man for short-term at Newcastle, avoid relegation and through to takeover’

If Newcastle United (in reality, Mike Ashley) don’t act soon, we will be relying on being able to just scrape over the survival line.

Steve Bruce was never wanted and has proven to be what the fans always knew he would be, a 28-29% win rate manager.

That’s his track record over many, many years and so was never likely to change.

With the 19 points we have fluked so far this season and the games remaining, that win rate might just get us to say 35 or 36 points, which this season will most likely stay up.

There is absolutely no margin for error there though and looking at the form we are in, the body language of not just the players, but the manager and other coaching staff as well, any confidence is shot. Therefore there is a probable chance the Bruceball win rate will drop below his usual poor average, resulting in inevitable relegation.

As a fan we all just scream “sack him, get rid”, which is understandable and correct, however, realistically who do we replace him with?

The club needs a safe pair of hands, an experienced top flight manager who can inspire and set a team up correctly, play a formation that suits the players we have.

So, is that an Eddie Howe? Not a chance for me.

A Mark Hughes, good God no, I’d rather keep Bruce than him!

So who? Well this might be controversial to some, but just consider for a minute, who of the standard we need would come at the moment?

The club is in freefall, the ownership may change (God I hope so!), so a manager thinking about a long-term project isn’t going to join. So, Gerrard? Forget that, not a chance of him coming here at the moment.

So, what could the answer be?

I’ve thought long and hard and looked at what we need.

Safe pair of hands, knowledgeable, experienced top flight manager, who doesn’t need a long-term contract, knows how to motivate, manage and set a team up correctly and whose track record would command immediate respect, but would want a decent bonus for keeping us up.

Who fits all of that?

For me, there is one logical choice and he might not necessarily be the first name on any Geordie’s lips, but for me I’d pick up the phone and speak with Harry Redknapp.

Offer him a bonus to keep us safe and that would hopefully take us through to finally getting this takeover pushed through at the end of the season.

Bruce must go, but the options to replace him are extremely limited, Harry Redknapp is the man to plug the gap for a few months.

