Great news for Premier League as latest testing results are announced

The Premier League have now confirmed the latest virus test results for the 20 clubs collectively.

Testing is now taking place twice a week at all Premier League clubs and three weeks ago, they announced the biggest weekly total yet of positive results, for people tested between 28 December 2020 and 3 January 2021 – 40 positives in total.

Then the next week (4 Jan – 10 Jan) of testing there was some small relief, as the number of positives didn’t continue to rise, instead showing a small 10% decrease, with 36 positive results from tests done between Monday 4 January and Sunday 10 January.

Last Monday’s announcement saw the highest number of tests done in any week so far this season, 3,115 in all between Monday 11 January and Sunday 17 January, with only 16 proving to be positive.

Now today (Monday 25 January) there is great news for the Premier League, as testing between 18 Jan and 24 Jan, shows only eight positive results from 2,518 tests.

Naturally you can’t take anything for granted and all clubs and individuals players and staff need to do their bit – but there is every reason now to hope they can navigate the rest of this season without serious disruption.

The previous rounds of Premier League testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with sixteen testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested, with 14 testing positive.

Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested, with six testing positive.

Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested, with seven testing positive.

Round 17: 21-27 Dec – 1,479 tested, with 18 being positive.

Round 18: 28-31 Dec – 1,311 tested, with 28 being positive.

Round 19: 1-3 Jan – 984 tested, with 12 being positive.

Round 20: 4-10 Jan – 2,593 tested, with 36 being positive.

Round 21: 11-17 Jan – 3,115 tested, with 16 being positive.

Premier League official statement – Monday 18 January 2021:

‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 18 January and Sunday 24 January, across two rounds of testing, 2,518 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

Of these, there were eight new positive tests.

Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis.’

