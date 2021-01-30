Opinion

Graeme Jones records first win after taking over – Everton 0 Newcastle 2

Graeme Jones arrived at St James Park on Wednesday.

The first capture of the January transfer window, the 50 year old Geordie making his dream move.

Possibly not the signing that Newcastle United fans were dreaming of as the January 2021 window opened.

However, maybe the former Luton Town manager is set to prove to be the key NUFC transfer of the season.

On making the move to St James Park, Graeme Jones declared:

“I am proud to be here at the team I supported as a boy and all of my life.

“During my playing and coaching career, it has always been the first result I would look for, after my own.

“Now, I have hopefully got a chance to have a direct influence on results and the future of the football club, which is something I’m very excited for.”

Having lost Graeme Jones, Bournemouth went down 3-1 to Reading on Friday night.

Having gained Graeme Jones, Newcastle United won 2-0 at Goodison Park, a first win there in 11 years and breaking a run of nine defeats and two draws in the previous eleven matches this season.

The two Callum Wilson strikes also equalled the NUFC goals return in the previous fourteen hours of football.

The same eleven players (apart from Manquillo replacing Murphy) that had kicked off against Leeds United, yet a totally different mindset and result.

Is it too simplistic to say that Graeme Jones has made the difference?

Well it comes down to opinion, as it is something you just can’t measure.

Graeme Jones was certainly very animated on the touchline today and without reading too much into it…Steve Bruce didn’t exactly look happy at times, as Jones stood in front of him urging the Newcastle players on.

Only the one change in personnel but the players looked far more up for it today, Isaac Hayden released from the daft idea of playing him as an extra centre-back and Newcastle pressed far higher up the pitch.

Callum Wilson ended up with five great chances, about as many as he has enjoyed in the previous 15 or so matches, taking two, hitting the post, flashing one wide and seeing Jordan Pickford make an excellent save from another. Without the arrival of Graeme Jones, would Wilson really have seen such riches supplied to him today?

Steve Bruce has admitted that change was needed, new ideas to be injected into the coaching team, Graeme Jones has came in and the results are there for all to see, job done!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

