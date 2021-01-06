Opinion

Fulham fans comment on interest in signing Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United – Interesting

Fulham fans have been reacting to reports that the West London club are set to bid for Dwight Gayle.

Monday bringing media news / claims that they are going to offer Newcastle United a relatively low amount of money up front, with significantly more to follow as a bonus if Fulham avoid relegation this season.

Dwight Gayle has less than six months on his Newcastle contract to run and turns 32 in October.

Steve Bruce often talks up Gayle but shows little interest in playing him, despite many Newcastle fans wanting Bruce to give a Wilson / Gayle partnership a try, as Joelinton doesn’t even show any interest in getting into the box, never mind actually scoring any goals.

Dwight Gayle returned from injury and as a sub scored a quality header to beat West Brom, yet has had no starts in these last six games either. Only a sub run out at Brentford and a meagre 39 minutes off the bench in these last five Premier League matches.

Interesting to read the comments from Fulham fans on whether they want him, the eternal question of whilst he can score for fun in the Championship, if given a proper opportunity is he capable of scoring regularly in the Premier League?

One thing for sure, the reported interest in Dwight Gayle has meant Fulham fans also discussing Aleksandar Mitrovic in these comments below, the love affair between supporters and striker apparently definitely at an end in that particular relationship.

Fulham fans commenting via their Fulham Web and Friends of Fulham message boards:

‘Dwight Gale didn’t play for Newcastle on Sunday, I wonder if he might be worth a punt?’

‘I would take Gayle, but I would rather get Gayle and Josh King. I think if Fulham can only get one then I would prefer King. If Gayle can’t get in the team for Newcastle, maybe we don’t want him. He is the classic, good in the Championship/not good enough for the Prem. player.’

‘The only thing that worries me about signing Dwight Gale, is why would Newcastle let him go if he is that good, as they are desperate for a striker themselves.!’

‘We are showing an interest in Dwight Gayle, with certain clauses in any transfer, ie a nominal fee which increases in goals scored, and should we survive relegation.

Sounds interesting to me as long as we don’t throw mega bucks to acquire his services.

Got to be an improvement on the giant sloth that appears from time to time in the C/F role.’

‘That being our leading scorer since his arrival without his contribution last season got us to the promised land and for various reasons this season only used in bit parts while his stand ins have been on the scoring front have been poor !!’

‘I feel Mitro is what he is and that’s a good Championship player, but no way “Prem” quality.’

‘Sigh – Just go get Toney!!!!!’

‘Dwight gayle never plays for newc, does he?’

‘So Newcastle would sell Gayle to a potential relegation rival? Despite Ashley’s love of cash, I don’t think so…’

‘Mitrovic broke Covid rules on New Year’s Eve.

Discipline at the club needs to be put in question. This latest outbreak at club needs to be investigated, we need to be totally professional.’

‘I suppose Serbia is a bit Essex like behaviour wise.’

‘Mitrovic was not very wise [breaking covid virus rules but I can understand his frustration at the moment, being frozen out by a Chelsea reject who doesn’t really want to be here can only add to his despair. It’s one thing losing your place to a different striker but RLC is not going to score the goals to keep us up.’

‘He knows the rules, or does he think he is above them.

This guy in my opinion is becoming somewhat a liability, Overweight ~ constantly injured ~ Contributes Zilch when playing ~ and the highest paid player in the team. An above average player in the championship but definitely not premiership class.’

‘Mitro needs to be loved and acts up when he doesn’t feel It. Looks like the beginning of the end for mitro at Fulham.’

‘I would rather have Gayle than no one at all, but I think we can do better.’

‘I wanted us to sign Gayle the year we got relegated from the PL as I thought he would be great in the championship and I thought he would do a job in the PL.

I still think he can do a job in the PL.

If we can get him I would. He’s probably one that might stay with us if we go down this year as well- I don’t think we will go down but you need to consider these things.’

‘Gayle would be a good fit, but I’d be surprised if Toon wanted to strengthen us right now. It wouldn’t take much for them to be pulled into the scrap…

‘Only has 6 months left on his deal, and, has been itching to move back down south for a while.

If Newcastle don’t sell now, they risk him moving on in the summer for nothing.

We’d get him relatively cheap, and, if we stay up, Newcastle would get more money.

I actually see this move making more sense this time around, and more likely to come off.’

‘I’d imagine he would be pretty cheap so a bit of a no brainer really. question is whether newcastle want to sell. are they that desperate for a couple of million that they would weaken themselves when they look so poor anyway.’

‘Maybe we should offer Mitro in exchange…’

‘I’d be a bit deflated if we brought in Gayle to be honest. I don’t really get why people think he’s that good to be honest. Every time I’ve seen him play he’s been luke warm at best. If he comes in and scores goals, great, but even with injury, he tends to float in and out of teams he plays for.’

‘If Newcastle don’t want him I don’t want him either.

Dwight Gayle isn’t getting minutes for a Newcastle side that on current form are worse than Fulham.’

‘Newcastle didn’t want Mitrovic either and he’s been our best player year in year out, bar this season, since he joined.

I would rather have Gayle than no one at all, but I think we can do better this window. Gayle is better than than Cav and he would suit our currently formation and style.’

‘Mitrovic…at Premier League level, where we are now and strive to stay, has NOT been our best player. He wasn’t the year we got relegated and he’s not now. And apparently that’s why he was sold by Newcastle.

It’s not a dig a Mitro. I’m just saying we need to think bigger than using a spot on Dwight Gayle if Fulham are indeed a Premier League side.’

