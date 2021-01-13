News

Former top referee rules on these Sheffield United v Newcastle controversial incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call(s) on the Sheffield United v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher actually looking at two different incidents, not just one, in this match which the Blades won 1-0.

The first incident that Dermot Gallagher considers is the awarding of the penalty that eventually decided the game.

Then the second one is when Billy Sharp fouls Fabian Schar and the Sheffield United layer receives a yellow card and not red.

Dermot Gallacher has no doubts about the second incident and what the correct decision should have been, believing (see below) that it was a definite red and VAR should have alerted the on the pitch referee to that, and ask him to have a look at the incident on a pitchside monitor.

An interesting reaction to the awarding of the penalty though, with Dermot Gallagher having ‘mixed thoughts’ on the decision.

The former referee saying that you have to break it into two parts.

Deciding whether or not it is a handball by Fernandez, as well as having to decide whether Sharp fouled the Newcastle centre-back, causing him to handle it.

Dermot Gallagher believing that the TV replays did show Fernandez handling the ball but then coming down to opinion on whether or not Sharp was fouling the Newcastle player.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

First Incident:

“Billy Sharp’s penalty earned Sheffield United the win, awarded after referee Andy Madley was advised to visit the VAR review monitor having originally played on following what he would later deem Federico Fernandez’s handball in the visitors’ box.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

“Mixed thoughts!”

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I have mixed thoughts on this.

“When you see the angle behind the goal, it looks as though the defender swipes at the ball with his left hand, and moves it away from the forward.

“Is the defender being fouled? This is why it’s such a tough call, because it’s such a subjective call. Both players are tussling for the ball, there’s no doubt about that.

“This is the dilemma: if the referee doesn’t consider it to be a foul, which he didn’t, you then default to the next thing: is it a handball?”

Second Incident:

“Sharp would later find himself avoiding punishment courtesy of the video assistant, when penalised with only a yellow card for a studs-up challenge on Fabian Schar’s ankle in the closing minutes.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

“Red card for Sharp – incorrect decision.”

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I think this is a red card.

“I thought it was a nasty challenge at the time, and looking at the replay it’s above the ankle, with the studs he comes from a distance and with intensity.

“I think for whatever reason the referee thought it was a yellow, but the VAR should have referred him to the monitor.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0 – Tuesday 12 January 6pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Ryan Fraser 45 red card

Sheff Utd:

Sharp 73 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sheff Utd 66% (61%) Newcastle 34% (39%)

Total shots were Sheff Utd 17 (10) Newcastle 7 (3)

Shots on target Sheff Utd 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Sheff Utd 5 (4) Newcastle 2 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Yedlin (Murphy 84), Schar, Fernandez (Carroll 77), Clark, Dummett (Ritchie 74), Hayden, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Joelinton, Gayle, Almiron, Anderson

