Opinion

For the sake of the fans, please just go Steve

The constant carping against Steve Bruce is fully justified.

The man is, from a football point of view, a fish out of water in today’s game.

The modern game requires a level of tactical awareness that he has never had and never will have.

Additional to this, his use of the “Geordie card” is annoying. If he was a committed Geordie he would look at what he is doing and walk away.

The lack of self awareness is staggering.

In the same way as Ashley is squeezing the life out of the club, Bruce is squeezing the life out of the team. Our only two genuinely talented attackers, we all know who they are, have suffered hugely under his coaching. I use the term coaching loosely.

His hints that the fans are unrealistic in their ambitions is sickeningly familiar.

We don’t expect to be like City or Liverpool but we should be able to match the ambitions of Southampton, Leicester or Everton. The first two have young forward thinking managers and the last has a proven manager with a real European pedigree.

When we had Rafa, we had a manager who put the club and the area above his own interests.

We went from having a manager we were lucky to have, to a manager who is just grateful to be employed.

This is not a healthy owner /manager dynamic from the point of view of having a successful club.

For the sake of the fans, please just go Steve.

You won’t fight back against Ashley’s scandalous running of the club, so you can never be a manager who is regarded as “one of us” by the fan base.

