Fleetwood owner releases further statement clarifying why Joey Barton has left

Joey Barton has left Fleetwood Town.

A statement released on Monday afternoon (see below) simply said that the former Newcastle player had with ‘immediate effect’ left the club.

This leading to much speculation as to whether it was the club or Joey Barton who had made this happen.

Fleetwood Town had finished fourteenth in League One in 2017/18, Joey Barton then taking over and ending up eleventh in his first season as a manager.

In the shortened 2019/20 season, Barton took them considerably higher. Fleetwood ending up sixth in the table and making the play-offs, losing out to Wycombe Wanderers who made it into the Championship.

This season Joey Barton has / had them in tenth place, ahead of Sunderland on goal difference, three points off the play-offs.

However, a further official statement (see below) from Fleetwood Town clarified the position.

The club releasing quotes from the owner Andy Pilley, which included: ‘Today’s decision was a tough one for me to make, but I felt now was the right time for the club to go in a different direction.’

If it was purely football reasons then it looks pretty harsh, as Joey Barton has surprised a lot of people by doing what appears to be a very decent job.

Interesting to see where he now goes next.

By happy coincidence, Joey Barton starting his first managerial job, saw Sunderland also drop into League One.

To nobody’s surprise, Barton’s past ‘banter’ with Sunderland fans went to a whole new level, with the former Newcastle midfielder getting by far the upper hand. In six meetings between the two clubs since Joey Barton was appointed, Fleetwood won two, got four draws, with no wins for the Mackems.

Monday afternoon Fleetwood Town Official Statement:

‘Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time at Highbury Stadium and wish him success in the future.’

This was then followed by a further Monday afternoon official statement, this time with quotes from Fleetwood’s owner and chairman, Andy Pilley:

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley makes the following statement following news Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to Joey Barton for job he’s done during his time at Fleetwood Town,” said Pilley.

“Joey has been a pleasure to have at the club and I’m sure he will go onto have a hugely successful career.

“Today’s decision was a tough one for me to make, but I felt now was the right time for the club to go in a different direction.

“We will make a further announcement in the coming days of our plans in the short-term regarding the management of our first-team squad.”

