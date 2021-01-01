News

Final(***) Kevin Keegan match at Newcastle United was 24 years ago today – Video

Kevin Keegan always did things his was at Newcastle United.

Newcastle fans who were around back then, so lucky to see KK arrive at St James Park in 1982 and inspire a club / team back to the top tier.

Newcastle United had been a club going nowhere before the then England Captain amazingly agreed to come to Tyneside.

After a two year exhilarating stay at NUFC, promotion was achieved and Kevin Keegan left St James Park in a helicopter.

A decade later and Kevin Keegan was back, February 1992 and with Newcastle United in an even worse position than when he first arrived, Special K was called for to save NUFC once again.

The rest is of course history, saving Newcastle United from dropping to the third tier, promotion as champions, then the best ever team to get promotion as the Magpies finished third, before then a sixth position and of course, the ‘so close’ 1995/96 season.

Starting the 1996/97 season with two defeats in the first three games, Kevin Keegan and his team then clicked into gear, seven Premier League wins in a row.

After 10 matches Newcastle were on 30 points, looking to have every chance of going one better than the previous season.

However, a poor / indifferent run of four draws, four defeats and only one win in the next nine matches, saw Newcastle United in the doldrums.

Typical of Kevin Keegan though, he pulled it around, hammering Tottenham 7-1 on 28 December 1996.

Then another home match coming up on 1 January 1997 with Leeds United the visitors, Newcastle fans hoping that things were back on track and maybe even a title challenge could be resurrected.

Today in 1997

Newcastle United 3 Leeds United 0 Alan Shearer 4’, 77’

Two goals from Alan Shearer and another from Les Ferdinand, brilliant work from Peter Beardsley and Robert Lee as well, the Newcastle United team seemingly fully firing once again.

This is how the Premier League looked after that 3-0 victory over Leeds on 1 January 1997.

Despite having watched his team hammer ten goals in their last two matches and Newcastle United in fifth (Wimbledon managed by JFK in fourth!) and only five points off the very top, for Kevin Keegan it was time say farewell.

KK leaving for the final (***Ignoring the farce that was Keegan’s third mission to save NUFC, totally undermined and deceived by Mike Ashley) time, his Newcastle team giving him two wins and 10 goals to see him off.

