Opinion

Fans choose these 11 Newcastle United players to avoid relegation if everybody fit

On Thursday we asked the question: ‘Which 11 Newcastle United players would you pick if everyone was fit?’

The 11 Newcastle United players to ideally play out the rest of the season and hopefully ensure relegation is avoided.

We put together a list of the 27 players for fans to choose from.

Newcastle are on a shocking run of form and haven’t won a match for nine weeks, that last one back in November against Crystal Palace.

This current run of form now stretching to eleven games without a win, made up of nine defeats and two draws.

Two cup exits in these past nine weeks plus only two points from a possible twenty seven in the Premier League.

The Newcastle United players (and management) now have eighteen Premier League matches remaining in order to save the season and avoid a third relegation under Mike Ashley.

That would be a third relegation in only twelve Premier League seasons under Ashley, which would be some achievement, as there had were only four previous NUFC relegations in the entire 115 years of club history, before he bought the club.

So with everybody fit, we asked which would be your 11 Newcastle United players to see NUFC successfully navigate the rest of this season?

Here are the results with all percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number:

97% Saint-Maximin

97% Wilson

95% Almiron

93% Hayden

82% Dubravka

76% Fernandez

70% Schar

65% Fraser

64% Clark

64% Manquillo

44% Lascelles

(Your first eleven above, then below the other 16 players)

35% Matty Longstaff

32% Dummett

30% Lewis

29% Ritchie

24% Gayle

21% Shelvey

18% Darlow

16% Murphy

14% Sean Longstaff

12% Yedlin

10% Elliot Anderson

6% Carroll

3% Hendrick

3% Joelinton

2% Krafth

0% Gillespie

Some massive indications there, of how Newcastle fans see the current options at the club.

The easiest decision is that the three best attacking players have to play AND in attacking roles – 97% Saint-Maximin, 97% Wilson and 95% Almiron. With 65% Fraser making up the attacking quartet.

Meanwhile, whilst Darlow 18% has done a great job, fans clearly see Dubravka 82% as still the clear number one.

After this though, things really fall apart due to the unbalanced nature of the squad.

The 44% Lascelles support, means that he just sneaks in and makes it FOUR centre-backs selected by NUFC fans in their best 11 Newcastle United players, along with 76% Fernandez, 70% Schar and 64% Clark.

However, fans rate only one central midfielder good enough to select with an overwhelming 93% selecting Hayden.

Then whilst 64% Manquillo is selected against minimal competition on the right, there is no left-back option seen as good enough, even if everybody fit.

