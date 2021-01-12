Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Sheffield United on Tuesday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Sheffield United?

We put together a list of the 26 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle come into this match on a shocking run of no wins in their last seven matches (all competitions).

To make matters worse, Steve Bruce’s players have only managed one goal in their last eight hours of football.

The Steve Bruce pre-match press conference wasn’t a great deal of help in terms of definitely ruling out players as not being available for this Newcastle team v Sheffield United.

Apart from Allan Saint-Maximin you couldn’t 100% rule anybody else out. Even Jamaal Lascelles, he felt fatigued and was subbed at half-time against Arsenal, but he may well have bounced back into training and felt the benefit of getting some minutes back on the pitch.

The same with the five outfield NUFC players who played over two hours of football three days ago, or Andy Carroll who managed 105 minutes. You might guess Carroll and some of those others might not be considered to start tonight but we included them all (apart from ASM) as options.

So that means we listed 26 Newcastle United players for fans to choose from.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Sheffield United looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 26 players.

95% Wilson

90% Fernandez

90% Hayden

80% Clark

75% Darlow

73% Almiron

70% Matty Longstaff

65% Schar

52% Ritchie

47% Murphy

46% Fraser

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

41% Yedlin

39% Gayle

32% Manquillo

32% Dummett

30% Lewis

28% Elliot Anderson

25% Dubravka

23% Shelvey

23% Carroll

18% Sean Longstaff

16% Lascelles

8% Joelinton

6% Krafth

5% Hendrick

0% Gillespie

