Fans choice of Newcastle team v Leicester on Sunday afternoon
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Leicester?
We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to bounce back from a poor run of five games without a win.
Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation ahead of the match and said that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles wouldn’t be available today.
The NUFC Head Coach also stating that he doesn’t expect any player to be available who was ruled out for Liverpool by injury or illness, which indicates Dummett, Manquillo and Fraser won’t be involved either.
Whilst Isaac Hayden is suspended for this match.
So as a result of the above, we gave fans the choice of 21 players.
An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Leicester looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.
97% Wilson
96% Fernandez
93% Schar
93% Darlow
93% Clark
90% Matty Longstaff
81% Yedlin
77% Almiron
77% Ritchie
60% Murphy
47% Shelvey
First eleven choices above, then the rest below:
46% Gayle
42% Lewis
36% Sean Longstaff
30% Joelinton
17% Hendrick
7% Dubravka
6% Elliot Anderson
6% Krafth
5% Carroll
0% Gillespie
