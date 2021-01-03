Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Leicester on Sunday afternoon

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Leicester?

We put together a list of the 21 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from a poor run of five games without a win.

Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation ahead of the match and said that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles wouldn’t be available today.

The NUFC Head Coach also stating that he doesn’t expect any player to be available who was ruled out for Liverpool by injury or illness, which indicates Dummett, Manquillo and Fraser won’t be involved either.

Whilst Isaac Hayden is suspended for this match.

So as a result of the above, we gave fans the choice of 21 players.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Leicester looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 21 players.

97% Wilson

96% Fernandez

93% Schar

93% Darlow

93% Clark

90% Matty Longstaff

81% Yedlin

77% Almiron

77% Ritchie

60% Murphy

47% Shelvey

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

46% Gayle

42% Lewis

36% Sean Longstaff

30% Joelinton

17% Hendrick

7% Dubravka

6% Elliot Anderson

6% Krafth

5% Carroll

0% Gillespie

