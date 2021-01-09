Opinion

Fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal on Saturday night

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from a poor run of six games without a win.

Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation ahead of the match and said that Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin wouldn’t be available today.

The NUFC Head Coach also stating that he was going to be playing Martin Dubravka, though we left Karl Darlow still in, as an option for fans to select.

Whilst Isaac Hayden is back from suspension for this match.

So as a result of the above, we gave fans the choice of 24 players.

An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Arsenal looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

85% Dubravka

73% Hayden

71% Schar

65% Fernandez

65% Clark

63% Wilson

62% Almiron

59% Gayle

59% Murphy

58% Matty Longstaff

56% Dummett

First eleven choices above, then the rest below:

53% Ritchie

53% Manquillo

39% Shelvey

37% Elliot Anderson

36% Lascelles

35% Yedlin

33% Carroll

30% Hendrick

19% Sean Longstaff

17% Joelinton

15% Darlow

13% Krafth

0% Gillespie

