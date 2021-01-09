Fans choice of Newcastle team v Arsenal on Saturday night
We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Arsenal?
We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.
Newcastle United looking to bounce back from a poor run of six games without a win.
Steve Bruce spoke about the injury and fitness situation ahead of the match and said that Ryan Fraser, Jamal Lewis and Allan Saint-Maximin wouldn’t be available today.
The NUFC Head Coach also stating that he was going to be playing Martin Dubravka, though we left Karl Darlow still in, as an option for fans to select.
Whilst Isaac Hayden is back from suspension for this match.
So as a result of the above, we gave fans the choice of 24 players.
An interesting choice by the Newcastle fans below.
This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Arsenal looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.
85% Dubravka
73% Hayden
71% Schar
65% Fernandez
65% Clark
63% Wilson
62% Almiron
59% Gayle
59% Murphy
58% Matty Longstaff
56% Dummett
First eleven choices above, then the rest below:
53% Ritchie
53% Manquillo
39% Shelvey
37% Elliot Anderson
36% Lascelles
35% Yedlin
33% Carroll
30% Hendrick
19% Sean Longstaff
17% Joelinton
15% Darlow
13% Krafth
0% Gillespie
