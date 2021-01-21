News

Family of Steve Bruce rally around him – Announce he is doing a good job

Steve Bruce is doing a good job at Newcastle United.

That is the verdict of Alex Bruce…Steve Bruce’s son.

Newcastle fans are subjected to an endless procession of ex-players, journalists, former managers, who all have a previous relationship with the NUFC Head Coach and are patently unable to give a worthwhile objective appraisal of the job Steve Bruce is doing.

Yet surely by far the most pointless person to ask about Steve Bruce and the shambles at Newcastle United, is one of his own family.

Alex Bruce declares: ‘My dad can only deal with what he has got’…

He makes it sound like Steve Bruce has just been thrown into an all but impossible role and now expected to make an instant impact.

Whereas the reality is that Steve Bruce has been in the job over 18 months, has taken charge of 68 NUFC matches so far and has been allowed the biggest net spend on players of any Newcastle United manager in history, a net spend of over £100m, so far.

Not only is there no sign of progress, Newcastle fans can see how the team / squad have actually regressed in the time Steve Bruce has been in charge, despite all the time and money he has been allowed.

After eighteen months of working with the NUFC Head Coach, the team are on a nine game run without a win and have scored only once in almost twelve hours of football.

The clueless Steve Bruce tactics and team selections leaving his side struggling to even create any chances, never mind score goals and win matches.

Alex Bruce talking to the Racing Post YouTube show Different League about his dad Steve Bruce and the situation at Newcastle United:

“I think they [Steve Bruce and Newcastle United] have to batten down the hatches and not listen to the outside noise.

“It’s the same for all the teams down in the bottom six or eight where Newcastle are and where everyone expected them to be at the start of the season.

“There is no getting away from the fact they have had some poor performances recently, but it’s also been a really difficult set of fixtures against Leicester, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal twice, so all you can do is roll your sleeves up and dig in.

“That’s all the players can do, that’s all my dad can do and that’s all the staff can do to try to get out of the situation.

“The style of play is something that my dad toys with all the time. He would love to be expansive, but with no disrespect to the players it is a difficult one.

“For example if Jamaal Lascelles is out the defence is not blessed with natural pace and if you move up the pitch and push the full-backs or wing-backs on in leaves space and the quality in the Premier League will exploit that down the sides.

“My dad’s problem is he is trying to fill the gaps and if you do that it takes away in other areas and you can lose the edge going forward. But open up like they did against Arsenal and you get done on the counter and that is something my dad is struggling with at the moment.

“There will be a difference when Allan Saint-Maximin returns to full fitness. He does offer that attacking threat up front and gets Newcastle up the pitch as well as adding excitement.

“My dad can only deal with what he has got.

“He has a good working relationship with everyone at the club and I know for a fact he is trying his best.

“There have been some bad performances but some good ones as well. He’s just got to grind it out.”

