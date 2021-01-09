Opinion

FA Cup Third Round – Arsenal v Newcastle United – Mikel Arteta v Steve Bruce

Two of the most successful clubs in the history of the FA Cup will meet on Saturday, Arsenal v Newcastle, in the third round of the FA Cup.

Mike Arteta’s side are the holders of the famous trophy having beaten Chelsea in the final in 2020, they also hold the record for the most victories having won the competition 14 times, as well as being runners up on a further seven occasions.

Newcastle United are six times winners of the FA Cup and have been on the losing side in the final on a further seven occasions.

The two clubs have met three times in the final.

The first occasion was in 1932 in a match that would become known as the ‘Over the Line’ final. Newcastle won the game 2-1, coming from behind with two goals from Jack Allen to win the Cup. Allen’s equaliser was the controversial goal with the linesman missing that the ball had gone out of play (ED: Allegedly!!!) before it was pulled back for Allen to score.

They met again in 1952 in what would be the second of three victories for Newcastle in that decade. Although Newcastle won by a solitary goal from George Robledo, Arsenal could consider themselves incredibly unlucky to lose the game. At a time when substitutes were yet to be introduced Arsenal suffered four injuries and finished the game with just seven players on the pitch.

The third and final meeting came 46 years later in 1998, as Arsene Wenger’s side defeated Kenny Dalglish’s team 2-0 to complete the Double.

The current managers of both sides have enjoyed FA Cup success as players and / or managers.

Steve Bruce won it three times as a player with Manchester United, while Arteta picked up the trophy twice during his playing days with Arsenal.

Arteta’s first victory as a player came in the 2013-14 final against Hull City, who were managed by Bruce at the time. An upset looked to be on the cards when Hull went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes but Arsenal recovered to win in extra time, allowing Arteta to lift the trophy.

Having been part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff when Manchester City won the FA Cup in 2018-19, Arteta won it himself during his first season as a manager, having been appointed Arsenal boss in December 2019. After knocking out Manchester City in the semi-final, Arsenal beat Frank Lampard’s Chelsea to secure the first trophy of Arteta’s managerial career.

Arsenal go into this weekend’s match as heavy favourites. Having endured a very difficult run of form which saw them dragged into the relegation battle, three wins on the spin have propelled them up the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Newcastle go into the match low on confidence having not won a league game since 12th December and being knocked out of the League Cup by Brentford.

The winner of the tie must be decided on the day, with no replays this year to try and ease fixture congestion caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the game will go to extra time and penalties if required.

It seems highly unlikely that Arteta’s team will need them.

Here’s hoping we are in Monday’s fourth round draw…

