FA confirm how much BBC paying Arsenal and Newcastle United for FA Cup match
Arsenal v Newcastle United will be going out live on the BBC this Saturday at 5.30pm
A third round FA Cup third round match to decide who goes into the fourth round, with extra time and penalties if needed, as no replays allowed.
The FA confirming how much Arsenal and Newcastle United will each get from the match being shown live on the BBC.
All 32 third round matches will be shown live by one means or another but the following eight fixtures are the primary match selections for broadcast on BBC and BT Sport, with the FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures being £75,000 per club:
FRIDAY 8 JANUARY 2021
Aston Villa v Liverpool (7.45pm*) – BT Sport 1
SATURDAY 9 JANUARY 2021
Chorley v Derby County (12.15pm) – BT Sport 1
Arsenal v Newcastle United (5.30pm) – BBC One
Manchester United v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1
SUNDAY 10 JANUARY 2021
Crawley Town v Leeds United (1.30pm) – BBC One
Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (5pm) – BBC One
Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (7.45pm) – BT Sport 1
MONDAY 11 JANUARY 2021
Stockport County v West Ham United (8pm) – BT Sport 1
(BBC and BT Sport’s 16 secondary match selections – will be made available across a combination of digital platforms and linear red button services – and the other eight additional matches on The FA Player.)
As well as the £75,000 for Newcastle United due to the game chosen for the BBC, NUFC will be guaranteed at least another £61,500 from the prize fund if they beat Arsenal, with the money rising with each round if going further (see below).
However, defeat on Saturday would see Newcastle and all other FA Cup third round losers, receiving only £20,500 each from the prize fund.
FA Statement confirming 2020/21 FA Cup prize fund:
The Emirates FA Cup
Season 2020-21
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund
Extra preliminary round (184) £1,125 Losers receive £375
Preliminary round (160) £1,444 Losers receive £481
First round qualifying (116) £2,250 Losers receive £750
Second Round Qualifying (80) £3,375 Losers receive £1,125
Third Round Qualifying (40) £5,625 Losers receive £1,875
Fourth Round Qualifying (32) £9,375 Losers receive £3,125
First Round Proper (40) £16,972 Losers receive £5,657
Second Round Proper (20) £25,500 Losers receive £8500
Third Round Proper winners (32) £61,500 Losers receive £20,500
Fourth Round Proper winners (16) £90,000
Fifth Round Proper winners (8) £180,000
Quarter-Final winners (4) £360,000
Semi-Final winners (2) £900,000
Semi-Final losers (2) £450,000
Final runners-up (1) £900,000
Final winners (1) £1,800,000
Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of winning clubs per round.
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]