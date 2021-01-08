News

FA confirm how much BBC paying Arsenal and Newcastle United for FA Cup match

Arsenal v Newcastle United will be going out live on the BBC this Saturday at 5.30pm

A third round FA Cup third round match to decide who goes into the fourth round, with extra time and penalties if needed, as no replays allowed.

The FA confirming how much Arsenal and Newcastle United will each get from the match being shown live on the BBC.

All 32 third round matches will be shown live by one means or another but the following eight fixtures are the primary match selections for broadcast on BBC and BT Sport, with the FA live broadcast fee for these fixtures being £75,000 per club:

FRIDAY 8 JANUARY 2021

Aston Villa v Liverpool (7.45pm*) – BT Sport 1

SATURDAY 9 JANUARY 2021

Chorley v Derby County (12.15pm) – BT Sport 1

Arsenal v Newcastle United (5.30pm) – BBC One

Manchester United v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1

SUNDAY 10 JANUARY 2021

Crawley Town v Leeds United (1.30pm) – BBC One

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (5pm) – BBC One

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (7.45pm) – BT Sport 1

MONDAY 11 JANUARY 2021

Stockport County v West Ham United (8pm) – BT Sport 1

(BBC and BT Sport’s 16 secondary match selections – will be made available across a combination of digital platforms and linear red button services – and the other eight additional matches on The FA Player.)

As well as the £75,000 for Newcastle United due to the game chosen for the BBC, NUFC will be guaranteed at least another £61,500 from the prize fund if they beat Arsenal, with the money rising with each round if going further (see below).

However, defeat on Saturday would see Newcastle and all other FA Cup third round losers, receiving only £20,500 each from the prize fund.

FA Statement confirming 2020/21 FA Cup prize fund:

The Emirates FA Cup

Season 2020-21

Payments made from The FA’s prize fund

Extra preliminary round (184) £1,125 Losers receive £375

Preliminary round (160) £1,444 Losers receive £481

First round qualifying (116) £2,250 Losers receive £750

Second Round Qualifying (80) £3,375 Losers receive £1,125

Third Round Qualifying (40) £5,625 Losers receive £1,875

Fourth Round Qualifying (32) £9,375 Losers receive £3,125

First Round Proper (40) £16,972 Losers receive £5,657

Second Round Proper (20) £25,500 Losers receive £8500

Third Round Proper winners (32) £61,500 Losers receive £20,500

Fourth Round Proper winners (16) £90,000

Fifth Round Proper winners (8) £180,000

Quarter-Final winners (4) £360,000

Semi-Final winners (2) £900,000

Semi-Final losers (2) £450,000

Final runners-up (1) £900,000

Final winners (1) £1,800,000

Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of winning clubs per round.

